Greg Trebil honored by Holy Angels

The life and legacy of Greg Trebil was honored ahead of Friday’s Academy of Holy Angels boys hockey game at the Richfield Ice Arena. Former Holy Angels boys hockey captains presented the Trebil family with a framed jersey during a pre-game ceremony to honor the life of the coach which helped the program win two state titles in 2002 and 2005. He was the head hockey coach from 1996-2012, winning 13 straight conference titles and five state appearances. Under his tenure, 31 players went on to play NCAA Division I hockey, 21 went on to play Division III, 24 played professionally and nine were NHL draft picks. Trebil died in August 2019 at the age of 70, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

