Youth Night

Members of the Bloomington Girls Hockey Club took part in the pre-game player introductions ahead of Jefferson’s 3-1 win over Hopkins/Park Nov. 23 at Bloomington Ice Gardens. Jefferson senior defenseman Emily Wozniak (28) greets the younger players who were introduced by team as the varsity players made a tunnel to cheer them onto the ice. Jaguars stuck around after the game to sign autographs and interact with the next generation of hockey players in Bloomington.

The Youth Night game featured the Jefferson pep-band entertaining more than 100 girls from the youth hockey program and their families.

