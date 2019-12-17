Kennedy boys basketball continued an impressive start to the season with a 67-64 overtime win against Holy Angels on Dec. 10 before heading to Minnehaha Academy to take part in the Southside Showcase on Saturday.
The Eagles overwhelmed St. Paul Johnson 77-65 for the neutral-site win. Eric Dums led Kennedy with 22 points while Amarion Hanspard, Jake Husting and Tyvan Klinger each scored in double-digits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.