Kennedy boys basketball continued an impressive start to the season with a 67-64 overtime win against Holy Angels on Dec. 10 before heading to Minnehaha Academy to take part in the Southside Showcase on Saturday. 

The Eagles overwhelmed St. Paul Johnson 77-65 for the neutral-site win. Eric Dums led Kennedy with 22 points while Amarion Hanspard, Jake Husting and Tyvan Klinger each scored in double-digits. 

