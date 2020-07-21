Photo: Close win for Bandits after tough breaks against Millers, Hitdawg

Bloomington Bandits third baseman Ryan Walker went 1-for-3 in a 3-2 loss to HitDawg in Plymouth July 15. Left fielder Connor O’Brien went 1-for-4 batting leadoff, stole two bases and scored once. Cliff Christopherson gave up one earned run on seven hits over seven innings as the Bandits starting pitcher. He struck out five and didn’t issue a walk.

Bloomington earned a 3-2 win over Highland Park on July 13 as Garrett Ganske went 2-for-3 at the plate and O’Brien added two more stolen bases. Nick Heisick struck out one batter over three innings without a hit and Geoff Fisher earned a two-inning save.

Perennial Class A powerhouse Minnetonka was down late but came back against the Bandits at Haddox Field for an 8-4 win on July 9. Zach Elliott went 3-for-5 at the plate including his first double of the season as the Eden Prairie standout will be a junior at the University of Minnesota in the fall.

The Bandits host Canon Falls then Northwest Orioles at Haddox Field, July 23 and 26th, respectively at 9 p.m. St. Louis Park will visit Haddox Field with an 8:30 p.m. start July 27 to close out the month.