Photo: Bloomington girls hockey lifts state banner

Celebrating the state squad

Members of last season’s Bloomington Girls Hockey Association 15U team pose during Youth Hockey Night at the Jefferson girls hockey team on Saturday at the Bloomington Ice Garden. The BGHA team was honored for their run to the consolation title at the 15U B state tournament last spring with a banner which will hang from the rafters at Bloomington Ice Garden alongside the other state tournament teams.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @SunSportsJason.

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments