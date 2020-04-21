#BeTheLightMN at Holy Angels

Academy of Holy Angels will continue to illuminate the stadium and domes at the Richfield campus at 8:20 p.m. for 20 minutes each night through April 28 to honor the Class of 2020. “In some small way, our stadium lights represent brighter times ahead for our community,” the caption accompanying a posting on Holy Angel’s Twitter account read.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @SunSportsJason.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments