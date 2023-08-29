More aces at Dwan

Dwan Golf Course saw a pair of hole-in-ones hours apart on August 15. Steve Matson (pictured) of Rosemount used his 7-iron to card an ace on the 160-Yard Par-3 Hole 15 at 2:15 p.m.

Less than four hours earlier, Chanhassen’s Jim Anker sank a hole-in-one on the same hole, from 144 yards out using his 4-hybrid.

 
  

Tags

Load comments