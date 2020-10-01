Two men were arrested Sept. 20 on suspicion of first-degree burglary, accused of forcing their way into the home of an elderly Bloomington couple and assaulting one of the homeowners.
Police officers arrested a 56-year-old Mounds View man and a 45-year-old Aitkin man at the scene. Officers were dispatched to the residence after receiving a call from an individual who was talking to the female resident at the time of the incident, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.
The woman reported that she was assaulted and forced at knifepoint to give the men money. When officers arrived at the residence, they detained the Mounds View man but did not find the Aitkin man until they heard the woman yelling from the basement. He had a knife, which he dropped when confronted by the officers, Hartley explained.
One of the men was familiar to the couple, as he had posed as a Hennepin County inspector in August, and advised them of violations that he collected money for, Hartley noted.
The men were booked on suspicion of second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault in addition to burglary.
The Bloomington Police Department’s website has information about scams, including scams targeting the elderly, available at tr.im/scams.
Extortion
A 16-year-old Bloomington boy was arrested on suspicion of simple robbery and making terroristic threats, accused of extorting money from a classmate.
Police officers were dispatched to the victim’s home during the morning of Sept. 21. The victim’s father reported that his 17-year-old son had a developmental disorder and said that his classmate had threatened to assault him if he did not give him money. The father learned the extortion had been going on for more than a week, and that the suspect had used social media to convey threats, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
After giving his initial statement, the victim’s father used his son’s social media accounts to represent his son and contact the suspect. The suspect engaged in negotiations initially, but made additional threats during the negotiation. The victim’s father provided the additional information, and after an investigator questioned the suspect at his home, the suspect was arrested, Bitney explained.
Robbery
A 25-year-old Bloomington man and his 22-year-old wife said they were returning to their Bloomington apartment with a healthy sum of cash when they were robbed by a man outside their building.
The couple lives on the 10300 block of Devonshire Road and were returning home at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sept. 17. The couple had parked in their building’s parking lot and were walking toward the entrance when a man approached them from behind.
The 25-year-old man reported that the perpetrator was pointing a gun at him and demanded cash. The victim said he had approximately $10,000 in his possession, as he had recently collected unemployment payments, according to Bitney.
The victim reported that he took a wad of bills out of his pocket and handed it to the man. The victim indicated the perpetrator fled with approximately one-third of the cash, Bitney noted.
When asked why he might have been targeted, the victim said that he had been at a gas station prior to returning home, and that he had removed cash from his pocket to purchase items. He surmised that he may have been followed home from the gas station, Bitney said.
Parking lot clash
A 37-year-old man with no permanent address was arrested on suspicion of simple robbery following an incident outside a Bloomington hotel.
Police officers were dispatched to Quality Inn and Suites, 814 E. American Blvd., at approximately 8 p.m. Sept. 18. An officer arriving at the hotel spotted an upset woman in the parking lot, and noticed a male fleeing the property. The woman told the officer that she had been punched by the fleeing man, who took her cellphone, Bitney said.
Additional officers responding to the report tracked down and detained the suspect a few blocks away. The victim was transported to the scene and verified that the suspect was the man who assaulted her, resulting in his arrest, Bitney noted.
The 38-year-old victim said she was living at the hotel and did not know the man, but recognized him, as she had seen him numerous times around the hotel. She was talking to the front desk clerk when the suspect was causing a scene inside the hotel and instructed to leave by the hotel’s staff.
When the victim saw the suspect outside the hotel, attempting to enter through another door, she confronted him. He began arguing with her, eventually assaulted her and took her cellphone, Bitney explained.
Liquor theft
A 42-year-old liquor store clerk attempted to stop a man walking out of her store with two bottles of liquor, managing to retrieve one while being slapped by the perpetrator.
Police officers were dispatched to Cub Liquor, 10522 France Ave., at approximately 8 p.m. Sept. 21. The clerk reported that she watched the man conceal two bottles under his sweatshirt and walk toward the exit without stopping to pay for the merchandise.
She confronted him at the entrance and managed to grab one of the bottles, which was sticking out of the man’s sweatshirt. He then slapped her and fled. It was determined he took a bottle of tequila valued at $30, Bitney said.
MOA burglary
A 49-year-old man with no permanent address was arrested on suspicion of burglary after he attempted to walk off with a cash register from a Mall of America kiosk.
Police officers were dispatched to the mall at approximately 10 a.m. Sept. 19. A mall security officer had detained the suspect when police officers arrived. The suspect had been under observation through mall surveillance cameras and was observed taking the cash register and walking away, Bitney said.
Following his arrest, a search of the suspect’s backpack and a briefcase turned up financial transaction cards that were not in his name, drug paraphernalia, ammunition, a machete and a variety of reloadable cash cards, Bitney noted.
The suspect, who initially gave a false name and date of birth upon his arrest, was prohibited from possessing ammunition due to his criminal history, Bitney explained.
The man was booked on suspicion of third-degree burglary, financial transaction card fraud, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving false information to a police officer and illegally possessing ammunition.
Change of plan
A 44-year-old man with no permanent address considered trying to outrun a police officer, but quickly changed his mind.
A patrol officer near the intersection of American Boulevard and Second Avenue spotted the suspect’s vehicle at approximately 10:20 p.m. Sept. 20. A check of the vehicle’s registration showed that it was expired. Upon receiving confirmation from dispatch that the vehicle’s tabs were expired, the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop at Portland Avenue.
The driver turned south on Portland Avenue and began to drive off at a high rate of speed. He had a quick change of heart, however, as he pulled over near the intersection of Portland Avenue and 82nd Street, Bitney explained.
Several police officers responded and conducted a high-risk traffic stop. The suspect and his passenger complied with officer commands, and the driver was arrested, Bitney said.
The 44-year-old man said he was under the influence of narcotics, and a search of the vehicle turned up drug paraphernalia. There was no evidence the suspect’s passenger, a 48-year-old Bloomington man, was under the influence of narcotics, and he was not arrested, Bitney noted.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of driving while impaired, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and driving after suspension.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
