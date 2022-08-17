Residents seeking a second chance to vote on the use of ranked-choice voting in Bloomington’s municipal elections won’t get the opportunity to do so in November.
A petition requesting another vote on a system that eliminates primary elections for Bloomington City Council races was deemed to be in violation of state law because of one caveat in the request: The petitioners wanted to set a higher bar for future approval of ranked-choice voting.
The council rejected the charter amendment petition unanimously during its Aug. 8 meeting, siding with the conclusion of the city attorney’s office. In their effort to repeal ranked-choice voting following its introduction during the 2021 City Council election, the petitioners included a condition requiring a two-thirds approval of any future efforts to implement the system. Setting a higher threshold than 51% would be unconstitutional, or at minimum inconsistent with case law on the matter, according to City Attorney Melissa Manderschied.
“I don’t see any way that we can put the question on the ballot without being in direct violation of state law at this time,” Mayor Tim Busse said.
The council’s rejection of the petition doesn’t prohibit the matter from being put to the voters again at a later date, but the timeline for including any charter amendment proposal in conjunction with this November’s election has passed.
Any subsequent charter amendment proposals would need to go through a multi-week process that includes a review by the city’s Charter Commission, and the deadline for submitting any ballot language for inclusion this November is Aug. 26, City Manager Jamie Verbrugge explained.
The proposed changes to the city’s charter were essentially twofold, although they required multiple amendments to the charter: Restoring primary elections for City Council races and requiring a two-thirds approval for any future effort to implement ranked-choice voting in the city.
There are varying thresholds for approval of charter amendments, according to Manderschied. Implementing ranked-choice voting required a 51% approval of votes cast, which the amendment achieved by less than 1% in 2020. The approval of an amendment permitting taprooms within the city, which passed in 2019, required a 55% approval of votes cast, she noted.
Review of the state constitution and case law by the city attorney’s office, as well as an advisory opinion from the Minnesota Attorney General’s office, all pointed to the same conclusion: The city could not lawfully set a charter provision requiring a two-thirds approval, Manderschied explained. The two-thirds provision was cited as a possible obstacle when the petition was presented to the Charter Commission in July, she noted.
Councilmember Shawn Nelson asked if there was any indication that the two-thirds provision might be legal. Manderschied said the city was unaware of any communication from the petitioners or a legal representative that argued its legality.
Nelson was open to considering a contrary opinion. “I’d like to see it,” he said. With no opposing opinion in hand, however, he agreed the only path forward was rejecting the petition.
Councilmember Dwayne Lowman looked for a way to advance the petition to the November ballot in some form, asking if the two-thirds caveat could be amended by the council.
“The council does not have the authority to change the petition that is presented in front of them,” Verbrugge said. It cannot be presumed that those who signed the petition would all agree to any changes agreed upon by the council, he explained.
The petitioners could submit a new petition that meets the legal requirements for a charter amendment question, Busse said, noting that the matter could be considered as early as next spring during a special election. Lowman said he would prefer to avoid holding a special election, due to the cost of doing so. City Clerk Christina Scipioni had estimated a special election would cost in the range of $70,000 to $85,000 to conduct.
The petition contained approximately 3,300 signatures, more than enough to meet the 5% requirement of votes cast in the last general election for triggering the proposal’s consideration.
It was submitted by representatives of Residents for a Better Bloomington, which describes itself as a nonpartisan grassroots watchdog group serving the residents of Bloomington. The group was established in 2020 “to address concerns over election integrity arising from the city council’s misrepresentation of its constituents when it advanced RCV during the pandemic shutdown,” according to its petition announcement.
What next?
Craig Black, a leader of Residents for a Better Bloomington, had no comment agreeing with or disputing the council’s Aug. 8 findings that struck down the petition his group submitted.
He was uncertain what Residents for a Better Bloomington would do in response to the council’s decision, and suggested that given the interest shown by residents for a second vote on ranked-choice voting, the council could be proactive and initiate the ballot question without waiting for a new petition, which the council has the authority to do.
But Black didn’t cast much optimism toward such an outcome, saying the council acted in bad faith by bringing the question to the ballot in the fall of 2020, less than eight months after it was announced the council would not pursue unnecessary city business during the coronavirus pandemic.
“They don’t want to see this on the ballot again,” he said.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.