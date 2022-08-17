Residents seeking a second chance to vote on the use of ranked-choice voting in Bloomington’s municipal elections won’t get the opportunity to do so in November.

A petition requesting another vote on a system that eliminates primary elections for Bloomington City Council races was deemed to be in violation of state law because of one caveat in the request: The petitioners wanted to set a higher bar for future approval of ranked-choice voting.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments