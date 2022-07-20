Whether it be learning how to catch a fly ball or learning English Tony Oliva has always learned how to adapt and succeed
Tony Oliva became a household name among Minnesota Twins fans during his spectacular 15-year playing career.
One of Minnesota’s all-time greatest players can (finally) add hall of famer to that laundry list of superlatives used to describe his play or better yet, his remarkable rise from a farm in Pinar del Rio, Cuba to Bloomington, Minnesota.
That journey now includes a stop at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York as Oliva will be inducted 46 years after retiring from the game on Sunday, July 24, four days after his 84th birthday.
He was voted into the hall through the Golden Era Committee (1947-72), joining former Twins teammate Jim Kaat, Gil Hodges and fellow Cuban-born player Minnie Minoso. Bud Fowler and Buck O’Neil also enter the hall through the Early Baseball Era Committee to represent the Class of 2022. David Ortiz is a hall of famer on his first ballot attempt. Ortiz entered the big league with the Twins before becoming a Boston Red Sox legend.
The 1964 American League Rookie of the Year didn’t go very far after retirement in 1976 as he and his wife Gordette still live in their Bloomington home, built in 1972. They have three children and four grandchildren.
In fact, he remains a full-time employee of the Twins, even at age 83, where he serves not only as a beloved team ambassador but is part of the Spanish-language radio broadcast team.
Ric Oliva, son of Tony and Gordette, said the family is beyond excited to head to Cooperstown to embrace the longtime coming honor for their father.
“It’s amazing,” Ric said of his father finally getting the call to the hall in December. “It’s one of those things after waiting 45 years, at some point, someone said whether or not [he is voted into the hall of fame] we know it is deserved no matter how long you have to wait. I know the people in Minnesota and Bloomington in particular always felt he should be in the Hall of Fame and to see this, it’s amazing.”
Ric, born in 1975, never saw his dad play a game as a Minnesota Twin, but had a unique perspective of his father growing up. “My experience was with him as my coach,” Ric said. “He would take me to the ballpark in the summers. We got to hang out on the field and take batting practice,” Ric said. “I’ve got Kirby Puckett bat handing on my wall. To me that was my dad’s buddy, that was normal for me. I never saw him as a celebrity, I saw him as my dad and my kids are the same way.”
Ask anyone who has spent time in Bloomington and they are bound to have at least one personal story about Oliva.
“Everyone says they love Tony but he loves being around people, he’s an extrovert who is friendly and enjoys giving autographs or posing for pictures,” Ric said about his father. “For him, the reason he has a job is because of all of the kids.”
Another story Ric shared was when his father was running late to catch a bus, he handed out a bunch of pre-autographed cards from his pocket on the walk from the stadium to the bus.
More recently, Ric said his dad gladly takes time to pose for photos or give autographs while watching his grandkids’ games. “Whether a tournament or away game, if he’s there, he takes pictures and signs autographs because he is so thankful,” Ric said.
Longtime employee
Oliva is the only on-field member of all three World Series teams, including as an outfielder in 1965, hitting coach in 1987 and bench coach in 1991.
Oliva’s resume as a player is extensive and his No. 6 was retired by the team in 1991, his final season as part of the day-to-day coaching staff. Among his highlights as a player: eight-time All-Star (1964-71), three-time Silver Slugger Award (best batting average in the American League 1964, 1965, 1971), 1966 Golden Glove Award (best fielder in the American League at his position, outfield). For his career, Oliva compiled 1,917 hits in 1,676 games for a career .304 average in what was dubbed the dead-ball era where pitchers dominated the game. He drove in 947 runs, hit 220 home runs, stole 86 bases, drew 448 walks and struck out 645 times.
A mlb.com story about Oliva’s pre-induction visit to the hall in March showed his vast collection of memories and a visit through the memorabilia portion of the hall was a pinch-me moment for Oliva.
“Can you believe it? I’m going to have a plaque here,” he was quoted as saying in the museum where he signed the back plaque backer, a tradition he was sure to continue.
For all of his success on the field, it has been his work off the field that has shown his true character.
Little Tony
Ric penned a book to illustrate his father’s remarkable determination to overcome whatever obstacle was in front of him in “Little Tony.”
“His story is so inspiring, to never give up,” Ric said. “It talks about when he was little and didn’t have enough money for candy, he and his brothers would go get coconuts from a tree and bring them to their mom and she would make candy.”
They didn’t have a bat so they learned how to make one out of mahogany and also made their own baseballs.
Ric said Tony didn’t have a glove when he was signed by the Twins so his father sold a pig from the farm to have enough money to buy a glove.
The fields he grew up playing baseball on didn’t have lights so he never learned how to catch at night but through a lot of practice and determination, Oliva became a Gold Glove winner.
Ric said his father’s gold glove award might be his proudest, given how hard he worked at that part of his game.
As for the term natural talent, Ric said his dad worked hard at developing his hitting acumen while his brothers served as pitchers.
Oliva came to America without knowing English in 1961 but became bilingual and had to walk four miles one way to the ballpark at first. “Never give up, never give up,” Ric said. “And now I need to do an update to include the Hall of Fame.”
One of Oliva’s siblings, Juan Carlos Oliva, will be able to make the trip from Cuba thanks in part to Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who was able to help Juan Carlos secure a visa after the United States and Cuba re-established limited consular services in Cuba in May.
