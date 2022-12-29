A 60-year-old Bloomington woman died five days after being struck by a vehicle in Bloomington.

Bloomington Police officers responding to the incident found the victim, Rebecca Anderson-Buchanan, lying on the north side of American Boulevard, west of 12th Avenue at approximately 7:20 p.m. Dec. 13. A 53-year-old Prior Lake man told the police he was driving west on American Boulevard on the inside lane when Anderson-Buchanan stepped off the center median in front of his vehicle, and he was unable to stop before hitting her, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Kim Clauson.

