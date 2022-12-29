A 60-year-old Bloomington woman died five days after being struck by a vehicle in Bloomington.
Bloomington Police officers responding to the incident found the victim, Rebecca Anderson-Buchanan, lying on the north side of American Boulevard, west of 12th Avenue at approximately 7:20 p.m. Dec. 13. A 53-year-old Prior Lake man told the police he was driving west on American Boulevard on the inside lane when Anderson-Buchanan stepped off the center median in front of his vehicle, and he was unable to stop before hitting her, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Kim Clauson.
The Prior Lake man remained at the scene, was cooperative and showed no signs of impairment. A passenger in his vehicle described the same events to officers, Clauson noted.
Anderson-Buchanan was transported from the crash scene by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she died Dec. 18, according to Clauson.
The incident remains under investigation by the Bloomington Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit.
Loan denied
A 45-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at a Bloomington credit union after attempting to secure an automotive loan using the identity of an Ohio man.
Police officers were dispatched to My Credit Union, 9550 Lyndale Ave., at approximately noon Dec. 16, and arrived as the suspect was leaving the credit union, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
A credit union employee reported that the suspect had applied for a loan online and asked to have the cash transferred to him electronically. He was told he needed to come to a credit union branch to complete the loan process, which he attempted to do. When asked for identification, he provided an Ohio ID that had his picture and another man’s name and address on it, Utecht said.
The suspect had signed the paperwork and provided a Social Security number that matched the name on the ID, but the ID did not appear to be legitimate. When questioned about his activity by officers outside the credit union, the man acknowledged he was attempting to secure a loan, but was reluctant to present an ID when asked for one. He looked away repeatedly and claimed he was meeting a friend at the nearby Wendy’s restaurant, Utecht explained.
When his identity was verified and he was determined not to be the man identified by the Ohio address and Social Security number, he was arrested on suspicion of forgery, identity theft and theft by swindle, Utecht said.
The Ohio ID and a credit card matching the name on the ID were found in the suspect’s possession following his arrest, Utecht noted.
