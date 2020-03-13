A new four-bedroom home on Penn Avenue in Bloomington will soon welcome new residents to the neighborhood, and if all goes according to plan, they will be on the move again soon.
At more than 3,500 square feet, the house at 9416 Penn Ave. was built through a partnership among the city of Bloomington and two nonprofits dedicated to providing housing for homeless military veterans and their families.
The Bloomington home, the third under ownership of the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, will provide transitional housing for up to two years to veterans and their families, a resource that is hard to find for veterans with families that are facing financial challenges. Shelters may provide options for homeless veterans, but there are few options that allow the family of a homeless veteran to stay together, according to Jon Lovald, the chief operating officer for the assistance council.
The new house will provide another resource for the assistance council while completing the turnaround of a property Bloomington’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority acquired in 2015.
The HRA acquired a foreclosed, blighted single-family home in order to redevelop the property. Rather than leave the home to the open market and run the risk that it would be poorly maintained as is, the HRA acquired and demolished it. With such acquisitions, “We want to make sure the end use would be a good one for the neighborhood,” said Bryan Hartman, the HRA’s program manager.
In 2018, Bloomington City Councilmember Shawn Nelson suggested the parcel be turned over to the assistance council, which in conjunction with Housing First Minnesota Foundation, had built a house for homeless veterans. Nelson, a member of the foundation and former board member, reached out to the HRA and representatives of the nonprofits in an effort to initiate the project, Nelson explained.
With representatives of all three organizations interested in a Penn Avenue project, an agreement was struck. The city donated the land to the assistance council, which raised money toward building the house with Housing First Minnesota Foundation, according to Donnie Brown, the foundation’s manager.
The foundation is the charitable arm of the Twin Cities homebuilders’ association, which has partnered with nonprofits for 25 years to build or renovate housing for nonprofit organizations. Working with the builders and remodelers in the association, the foundation completes its projects at below market rate through the donations of the companies participating in a project, Brown explained.
The Bloomington home is the foundation’s 54th project over the past 25 years. Its construction was orchestrated by Lennar homebuilders along with more than 40 trade partners of the association, Brown noted.
The foundation looked to divide the project’s financial responsibility between the three entities. The city’s contribution was the land, valued at $91,000. Through fundraising by the assistance council and the foundation’s commitment to the project – a financial grant and donations of the trade partners – the completed house will be owned and operated by the council, according to Brown.
The assistance council works to end veteran homelessness throughout Minnesota. There are approximately 275 veterans on the council’s homeless registry, with about 200 of them in the Twin Cities, according to Lovald.
The council has provided a variety of services to veterans for 30 years. The Bloomington house follows two built by Housing First, within one mile of each other at the border of St. Paul and Maplewood. Of those houses, one was built for families, and the other is a five-bedroom house shared by female veterans. The family home has served two families thus far, and the group home has helped 12 women during the past 18 months, Lovald said.
The veterans served by the council are often referred to the organization by other veterans service groups or through landlords who are familiar with council services. The families living in the Bloomington house are obligated to pay one-third of whatever income they have, to offset the monthly expenses, and may remain in the house for up to two years. The assistance council works with the veterans through its employment assistance programs to help them find stable, long-term housing, Lovald explained.
The Penn Avenue house doesn’t have a mortgage, but the assistance council has a 10-year commitment to the program in order to own the house free and clear. If the council dissolves or the house is sold, a ghost mortgage determines how much the council would pay the foundation from the proceeds of the sale, Lovald noted.
“I am thrilled that by connecting Housing First, MACV and the city of Bloomington we are able to provide stable housing and services to homeless veterans. I am really proud to work for a city that puts its priorities into action and an industry that has the compassion to solve real housing challenges,” Nelson said.
Representatives of the city, nonprofits and construction companies attended an open house March 6.
“This is a really important project for the city council in meeting one of their strategic priorities, which is strategic renewal,” City Manager Jamie Verbrugge said during the open house. “We look for opportunities that will provide neighborhood improvement and meet needs in the community at the same time,” he added. “This project is a perfect example of how that comes together.
“More than anything, I want to thank all the partners, because what this project really stands for is the willingness to meet the needs of the most vulnerable in our community. And, especially meeting the needs of people who have sacrificed so that we can have strong communities,” Verbrugge said.
“We want to be known as a city of Bloomington where we can look at a problem and we get things done, creatively, boldly and effectively. And that’s exactly what we’ve done with this project,” Mayor Tim Busse said. “I’m proud of all the work that has gone into this. And all the thought, the work, the sweat, the equity and, frankly, the heart that went into this project as well, that makes me proud.”
