The objectives were the same, but the methods were very different for Minnesota’s political parties convening precinct caucuses in Bloomington.
For the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, there was no traditional gathering of party supporters in public school classrooms. For the Republican Party, it was business as usual, and with a stronger than expected turnout at Bloomington Jefferson High School.
Based upon the rough head count during the Feb. 1 gathering, the turnout exceeded the comparable caucuses held in 2018, according to Vince Riehm, a caucus coordinator and Bloomington resident from Senate District 49, which includes 11 of Bloomington’s 32 precincts.
Republicans across Bloomington from Senate District 49 and 50 gather at Jefferson for the biannual caucuses. Like 2018, this year’s caucus was during a non-presidential election year. Given ongoing coronavirus pandemic concerns, and a windy day that grew progressively colder, Riehm thought that attendance would take a hit this year. But the opposite proved to be true, as it was “a pleasant surprise to have that many people come out,” he said.
The interest in the party’s straw poll for governor, with seven announced candidates, may have boosted attendance, but it didn’t appear many people attended solely to express their preference for the party’s challenger to Gov. Tim Walz this fall. In Riehm’s precinct, only one person departed after casting a straw poll ballot, he said. With a group of approximately 24 attending his precinct, the rest of the group conducted party business, such as choosing delegates to the senate district convention and shaping the party platform, he explained.
Beyond the straw poll, Riehm thinks that there’s a natural boost to a party’s precinct caucus attendance when the party loses the White House. And Riehm’s casual canvassing of the crowd at Jefferson suggested that this year’s attendance was bolstered in part by a higher turnout of young voters, he noted.
As for the results of the straw poll in Senate District 49, which includes all of Edina and a few precincts in Eden Prairie and Minnetonka, as well as Bloomington’s 11 western precincts, the results didn’t quite mirror the state totals.
Scott Jensen, a former state senator, finished atop the party’s straw polling with 38% of the votes, easily outdistancing five other candidates on the ballot. In Senate District 49, however, his support was equal to that of Kendall Qualls, a former 3rd Congressional District candidate who was defeated by Dean Phillips in 2020. Both men garnered 30% of the ballots cast.
Neil Shaw finished third in Senate District 49. The northeast metro candidate, who has positioned himself as an alternative to career politicians, received 13% of the votes. Paul Gazelka, a state senator who has served as the senate’s majority leader, received 11% of the votes.
Mike Murphy, the mayor of Lexington, received 4% of the vote, while Minnesota Sen. Michelle Benson received 3% of the vote.
That left 9% of the ballots as undecided, which Riehm thinks may reflect interest in former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek, who announced on caucus day that he was running for governor. The straw poll ballots had been printed, and did not have a place for write-in candidates, only an option for “undecided,” Riehm explained.
Having conducted much of the party’s business remotely in 2020 following the onset of the pandemic, in-person gatherings resumed in 2021 for the Republican Party. As in-person gatherings continued, there wasn’t consideration to organizing an alternate form of caucuses this year. And in-person interaction is a better way to build a precinct and senate district, Riehm said.
For the DFL, senate districts had the option to conduct their party business on caucus night using contactless protocols, and that’s what many metro districts did, according to Sharon Billings, the chairwoman for the Senate District 50 Democrats.
That meant no classroom gatherings at Bloomington Kennedy High School last week, where east and central Bloomington residents traditionally gather on caucus night. Instead, residents were invited to submit resolutions for the party platform, or forms indicating their interest in serving as a delegate during the party’s upcoming conventions, in advance. They were also able to drop off forms at the high school on caucus night. Volunteers either ran out from the high school lobby to collect the forms or received them inside the lobby from residents who entered the building, Billings explained.
Party representatives were busy spreading the word to Bloomington Democrats in advance of caucus night that there’d be no in-person gatherings, and plenty of people responded by submitted written materials in advance, Billings said. Despite their efforts, one resident showed up expecting to make their way to a high school classroom, assuming caucus night protocols were the same as always, she noted.
Will future caucuses offer online gatherings for precinct members, allowing them to participate in a traditional caucus from the comfort of their homes? That format may work for metropolitan senate districts, but not everyone has access to the necessary technology to participate in virtual meetings, and larger outstate districts don’t all have the same access to broadband technology that metro residents do, according to Billings.
There’s a convenience to conducting business online, but that disenfranchises some participants, she said. “When it’s safe, we’ll definitely go back to in-person caucusing,” she predicted.
