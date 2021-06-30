By Caitlin Anderson, Mike Hanks and Raymond T. Rivard
The COVID-19 pandemic forced a stark transformation of the public realm, and as people begin gathering in person once again, some of those changes could be permanent.
That new normal includes the public’s most direct line to democracy, local government, where an all-consuming epidemiological emergency forced policymakers to rethink how they engage with their constituents.
At the level of city government, changes brought on by the pandemic included enhanced access to public meetings as more of the proceedings were streamed online. Meanwhile, more members of the public were given the opportunity to participate, given that even those confined to their homes during conventional times could now participate via phone or videoconferencing.
“I think we learned a lot from residents during the pandemic,” Richfield City Manager Katie Rodriguez said. “They shared with us what they wanted and needed in terms of accessible services, which we are trying to implement, as we speak.”
For city council meetings, the ability to take live public comment via phone rather than in person proved to be a convenient alternative, according to Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse. As in many other cities, the Bloomington City Council welcomed the public back to City Hall for its meetings this month as most councilmembers resumed convening in person as well.
However, public comment via phone continues to be accommodated as pandemic provisions remain available to city governments, Busse explained. He said he is interested in maintaining that remote option for residents.
“We’ve shown that it’s doable. We’ve shown that it’s working,” Busse said. Not requiring residents to travel to Bloomington Civic Plaza to address the council during its open forum at the start of a 6 p.m. council meeting would be advantageous, he added. “It gives people more opportunities to participate,” Busse observed.
While constituents were also given the new opportunity to phone in their comments during city meetings in Edina, policymakers there saw public input increasingly take digital form. For instance, the city’s public engagement website, BetterTogetherEdina.com, saw an increase in use during the pandemic, Communications Director Jennifer Bennerotte noted.
The enhanced access prompted by the pandemic extended to county government, as well. Hennepin County Board of Commissioners meetings take place at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, on the 24th floor of the Hennepin County Government Center, making in-person access inconvenient for many.
A provision allowing phoned-in comments during virtual meetings of the County Board greatly improved the number of people engaging in the process, said Jamie Zwilling, a spokesperson for the county. Prior to the pandemic, public comments could only occur through a letter or in-person testimony, Zwilling explained. The county intends to allow members of the public to continue to call in even after commissioners return to in-person meetings around September, he said.
Zwilling added that through the pandemic, the county also saw more constituents and staff members tuning in to watch the meetings, which took place online via Microsoft Teams software.
More access for more people
The enhanced remote access has been especially appreciated by those with limited mobility due to health conditions or disabilities.
Keeya Steel, an Edina resident who was diagnosed with a disease called mast cell activation syndrome in 2015, sat on Edina’s Parks and Recreation Commission from 2009 to 2015. While running for Edina City Council in 2014, Steel began experiencing symptoms of the disease, which she described as a constant allergic reaction that has caused kidney problems, flu-like symptoms and bone pain.
After missing three consecutive meetings on the parks commission, Steel had to resign, a result that might have been avoided, she said, if she could have accessed the meetings virtually. But with the expansion of technology allowing for more engagement, Steel said she now has greater hope for the future of accessibility in the city.
She observed that the pandemic has helped normalize requests for greater accessibility. “Protecting one’s health is more valued as a community and more understood,” Steel said.
She explained, “A lot of people experienced fear during the pandemic. ... And when those challenges become personal, it’s much easier to relate to someone else who is suffering or struggling to survive.”
MJ Lamon, Edina’s community engagement coordinator, said that especially this past year, the city has improved its response time in addressing issues like attendance before someone is required to resign from their role on a board or commission.
The city of Edina had already taken steps to enhance its inclusiveness, but the pandemic was that “nudge,” Lamon said. “The plan is kind of taking a lot of the things that were working really well during the pandemic and having those travel with us.”
She continued, “The City Council has vetted statements around race and equity and sustainability and our community engagement, which definitely lead with having an inclusive community here, making sure that we’re considering inclusivity and removal of barriers and access,” Lamon said. “It can’t be one person’s job. It has to be every person’s job.”
Steel said it feels “validating” to have greater accessibility in the community. “As a community, we have much more empathy for people who are dealing with health challenges,” she said.
Enhanced city services
The enhanced access necessitated by the pandemic has extended to city services as well.
As it opens its facilities back up, including its City Hall, the city of Edina will use an application called No Wait Inside, which will allow residents to schedule appointments for services like homestead applications or fingerprinting at the Edina Police Department. The new software will allow a resident to check-in on arrival and receive notifications on when to enter the building.
The city encourages people to book an appointment, especially given City Hall’s new security features, Bennerotte said.
The county also made changes to its human-client services throughout the pandemic to provide greater accessibility. It has established kiosks where community members can come and complete a form or application close to their place of residence instead of having to travel to the Government Center in downtown Minneapolis. The county is hoping to expand this program in the near future and with the help of federal funding, Zwilling said.
Advocating for continued flexibility
As local governing bodies return to in-person meetings, recent updates to the Open Meeting Law in Minnesota, signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz in May, stated that public officials who do not feel comfortable returning to in-person meetings due to COVID-19 have up to 60 days, or three meetings, before they must return in person, according to a report by the League of Minnesota Cities.
Busse, the Bloomington mayor, favors allowances for council members to participate remotely when pandemic provisions end. There has been state legislative discussion about how to adapt meetings in the post-pandemic world, and Busse thinks it would be beneficial to allow cities some flexibility in how their councils gather. If he is an out-of-state conference, for example, he thinks it would be beneficial to allow him to run and participate in a meeting remotely, he explained.
After all, he’s had plenty of time to get used to it.
