If there was a benefit to the uncertainty and unevenness of Dulce Garcia’s senior year at Bloomington Kennedy High School, it was that she had more time for reading.
As a Kennedy junior who finished her school year from the comfort of home, and spent more than half of her senior year completing school work through online interactions, there were more than a few missed opportunities and experiences in Garcia’s preparation for next week’s commencement ceremony in Minneapolis.
But the unexpected changes to her schedule allowed for leisure reading during a time when schoolwork, after-school activities and a part-time job would otherwise leave little time for such recreational pursuits.
And there was another benefit to scaling back extracurricular activities and completing schoolwork at home. “I was able to get a lot more sleep,” Garcia said.
Garcia is among the many seniors from Kennedy and Jefferson high schools who will receive their diploma next week, with an eye on higher education, and the hope for a day-to-day schedule that provides a greater level of normalcy.
Having to shift gears, often with little warning, from the final weeks of her junior year throughout the course of her senior year was a challenge all Garcia’s classmates have faced. For many students, it was another challenge in the uneven road they traveled to reach commencement day.
As an incoming freshman, Garcia happened upon a new activity that would feed her competitive spirit, introduce her to a new group of friends and confront her with a sudden, unexpected sense of loss that many high school students never know.
During her freshman year, Garcia attended an open practice for Kennedy’s badminton team. She didn’t have friends playing on or trying out for the team, but the game looked fun, and after attending the open practice, Garcia found a sport that would be a part of her four years at Kennedy.
One of her teammates was Duyen “Dee” Bui. Bui was a year older than Garcia, but they became fast friends, and Garcia looked up to Bui. With two brothers, Bui was as close as Garcia had to a sister, she said.
It was during the fall of 2018 when Bui got sick. Her illness started with pneumonia, which was only supposed to keep her out of school for a short period of time. Yet in December 2018 Bui died from kidney failure. The teammate that was like a sister to Garcia would no longer play badminton alongside her, and that was a difficult loss to process as a high school sophomore, Garcia recalled.
Garcia admired Bui’s independent spirit, and willingness to try new things. Bui was learning to cook and bake, and the friends shared a French dish to celebrate the Fourth of July. As incongruous at it may have been, Garcia remembers how good her friend’s cooking was during that meal. And she remembers her friend every time she orders a chai latte, a drink her friend introduced her to, Garcia said.
Garcia is a badminton team captain this spring, and is a member of Kennedy’s National Honor Society chapter and Science Olympiad team. Her interest in science led Garcia to choose the University of Minnesota for college. She is considering a psychology degree, and is interested in a career involving public health and nursing, she noted.
Garcia chose the university’s Twin Cities campus over other major midwestern schools because she likes the cultural diversity the Minneapolis area offers, from arts and music to food. And the college has a strong academic reputation with many programs and opportunities that are easy to take for granted when they exist close to home and aren’t compared against colleges across the Midwest, she explained.
Like many parents, Garcia said her parents want to see her succeed at a high level, and thought she should pursue a law degree. They saw Garcia form opinions at a young age, based upon her sense of justice, she noted. “Use that for good. Use that to fight for other people who can’t have a voice,” they told her.
Garcia said the encouragement of her parents has influenced her, but she wants her work to benefit people of color in their pursuit of health care, perhaps using her bilingual skills to overcome language barriers that prevent non-English speakers from obtaining the medical help they need.
Garcia spoke predominantly Spanish until preschool, and credited television with helping her to learn English. Not content to speak two languages, she has been studying French.
The anticipation of graduation and the opportunity to play badminton alongside her classmates this spring provided opportunities to see friends again on a regular basis. When the pandemic closed the doors to Kennedy more than a year ago, she thought it was going to be a two-week disruption to her usual routines.
“I don’t think anyone was really prepared for how sudden the change would be,” Garcia said.
Instead, there was no junior prom or senior year homecoming dance. Garcia said the cancellation of such events wasn’t the worst loss to endure, but annual activities are often sources of great anticipation, she noted.
There’s anticipation for graduation, of course, but the realization that life at Kennedy is almost over probably won’t sink in for a while, according to Garcia.
She will miss her classmates that she won’t see on a daily basis, but she will also miss the teachers and their dedication to making Kennedy a better school than most people realize, Garcia said.
“I think I will miss Kennedy more than I can think about right now.”
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
