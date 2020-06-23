The Bloomington Police Department has released images of two persons of interest in a robbery and shooting investigation involving the proprietor of a Bloomington restaurant.
Police officers were dispatched to the 8900 block of Penn Avenue at approximately 7:15 p.m. June 16 on a report of an adult male who had collapsed on the sidewalk in front of a retail store at the strip mall on the northeast corner of 90th Street and Penn Avenue. The man had a gunshot wound to his upper body and had been confronted inside the restaurant, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.
He was shot during a confrontation inside Penn Lake Roast Beef and remained hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon in stable condition, Hartley noted.
The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help identifying the persons of interest and has released photos taken prior to the robbery by a neighboring business. The photos are available online at tr.im/plrb.
Anyone with information is asked to call 952-563-4994 and leave a message.
The victim was identified through an online fundraising campaign as Kevan Tran, the restaurant’s owner, according to his niece, Jackie Quach.
The GoFundMe campaign Help Save Penn Lake Roast Beef raised more than $46,000 in four days, as of Monday afternoon.
“Our family has been overwhelmed and thankful for the support,” she said as Tran remains hospitalized at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. “We have all been part of the Bloomington community for a long time.”
Tran worked at Wally’s Roast Beef for 25 years before opening his own restaurant near the original Bloomington staple near the intersection of Penn Avenue and 90th Street.
“He ventured out to pursue his dream, Penn Lake Roast Beef. It quickly became a local spot to go for lunch or dinner. The famous roast beef sandwiches plus many comfort meals,” Quach wrote on the GoFundMe campaign site.
Quach said her uncle’s recovery to this point has been amazing but admitted it is a day-by-day process.
“We’re thankful he is still alive, and it will take time for him to recover,” she said as he severely injured his right hand in addition to damage to his liver, lungs and kidney.
STB Screenprinting and Embroidery of Bloomington printed more than 100 T-shirts with proceeds raised from each $20 T-shirt going toward Tran’s recovery expenses and to help keep Penn Lake Roast Beef going.
The fundraising campaign is available online at tr.im/kevan.
Jason Olson contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.