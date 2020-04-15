Todd Engle of Pequot Lakes was driving by Pine River one day several years ago and noticed several trees with small pails hanging from them. He decided to stop and see what the guy was doing with all those pails attached to the trees.
They were part of a maple syrup operation by Jim Fruth, a long- time veteran of collecting and processing maple syrup. Todd became so interested in the venture that he became a volunteer helper with Fruth and learned the trade of making maple syrup. That was 15 years ago, and today his hobby of making syrup has turned into a real passion and part-time business.
Engle is one of an unknown number of Minnesotans who enjoy the art of making maple syrup.
Minnesota is one of 19 states and parts of Canada that produce high-quality maple syrup. The very best syrup is collected from sugar maple, black maple and red maple trees and has fewer calories than honey, sugar or corn syrup.
It is estimated that 35,000 gallons of syrup are produced in Minnesota during an average year coming from over 20,000 taps in trees. The season typically lasts March 15 through April 20.
According to Engle, the quality of the syrup can vary year to year depending on the summer sun, moisture and the spring temperature. Warm days and nights make for a poor syrup year. The ideal season for collecting is warm days and cool nights when the temperature is below 32 degrees.
Engle taps about 500 trees and most of them are near his cabin on the south end of Leech Lake. The area is rich with maple trees of all sizes and is the perfect location for maple syrup collecting. His day starts at 5 a.m. when he begins boiling down his sap and concludes when he and his partner Joanie start collecting the syrup from pails about 5 p.m. It takes about 40 gallons of raw syrup to make one gallon of finished maple syrup. Engle uses a four-wheeler and a small tractor with a 75-gallon tank for his collection process.
Deep snow makes the process much more difficult but the snow also aids in keeping the trees cool and helps extend the season a bit.
Engle built a brand-new building this year that houses purchased and custom manufactured equipment for processing the syrup. The set-up is high quality and very well organized. The aroma coming from the building seems to be saying, “it’s time for some good pancakes with maple syrup!”
With his Canvasback Sugar Shack label, Engle sells the syrup though one local store and through farmer’s markets and area flea markets. Todd has developed a real passion for making maple syrup. You can tell he loves what he is doing by the huge grin on his face whenever he is out in the woods hauling a fresh load of sap.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.