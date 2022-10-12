Section soccer tournaments are underway with many area teams advancing to their respective semifinal rounds. Class AAA began Oct. 11 with Class AA programs playing their first-round matches Wednesday.
Girls
Girls
Section 3AA
Reigning Section 3AA champion Holy Angels is back as the No. 1 seed and opened with a 3-1 win over No. 8 seed Richfield on Wednesday.
Holy Angels uses goals from Charlotte Rosen, Audrey Garton and Ellen Neuharth as Rosen and Garton each set up a goal. Stars goaltender Chloe Sandness had five saves.
No. 3 Kennedy earned a 2-1 win over No. 6 St. Paul Highland Park and advances to play Saturday at No. 2 Two Rivers which shutout No. 7 Visitation 1-0.
The Stars will host No. 4 Simley at 5 p.m. Saturday for a spot in the Oct. 18 final. Simley shutout No. 5 South St. Paul 1-0 in their quarterfinal.
Section 3AAA
Three of the four better seeds advanced from the Oct. 11 quarterfinals with the exception of No. 5 Jefferson which used an overtime goal Ayah Makled to upset No. 4 Apple Valley on the Eagles field.
The Jaguars will face top seed Rosemount at the Irish homefield at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. The Irish handed No. 8 Burnsville a 10-1 defeat on Tuesday.
No. 2 Eagan shutout No. 7 Park of Cottage Grove 3-0 and No. 3 Eastview shutout No. 6 Hastings 5-0 to set up the other Oct. 13 semifinal with Eastview at Eagan at 7 p.m. Oct. 13. The final is Oct. 18.
Boys
Section 3AA
Top-seed and defending section champion Holy Angels used a 3-1 win over No. 8 South St. Paul to advance to Saturday’s rematch against No. 4 Richfield at StarDome with a 7 p.m. start.
The Spartans blanked No. 5 St. Paul Highland Park 4-0 on Wednesday.
No. 7 Smiley scored the biggest upset of the quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over No. 2 Bloomington Kennedy.
The Spartans will travel to No. 6 St. Thomas Academy on Saturday with a spot in the Oct. 18 final on the line.
Section 3AAA
No. 4 Jefferson used an overtime goal to advance past No. 5 Apple Valley on Tuesday 1-0. The Jaguars will travel to No. 1 Eastview with a 4:30 p.m. kickoff set for Thursday, Oct. 13.
The other semifinal finds No. 3 Rosemount at No. 2 Eagan at 5 p.m. Oct. 13. Rosemount earned a 2-1 win over Park of Cottage Grove and Eagan shutout No. 7 Hastings 5-0 in their quarterfinal match.
