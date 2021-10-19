Cross country teams wind around Bloomington Park for another picturesque afternoon of racing
St. Louis Park swept the boys and girls team titles at the inaugural Brookside Invitational in Bloomington on Oct. 12.
The meet was hosted by the Bloomington Jefferson cross country program and included middle school, junior varsity and varsity races for programs from Prior Lake, Robbinsdale Cooper, Richfield and Bloomington Kennedy with the championship teams earning wooden trophies to symbolize the accomplishment.
The meet served as a good primer for the Metro West Conference Championships, which is set for Oct. 19 at nearby Hyland Greens Golf Course. The Jaguars were allowed to host one meet this fall instead of the typical two events on what is considered one of the top cross country courses in the metro area noted for its variety of challenges for runners and spectator-friendly sightlines.
Brookside Park offered a quick course as Jefferson coach Sean Faulk used as much of the park as possible to complete a 5,000-meter course, which included two trips up the sledding hill. The homestretch allowed runners a direct view of the final 200 meters to the finish line.
Brookside Invite girls
The St. Louis Park Orioles beat out Jefferson by 16 points for the girls’ varsity title and 22 points for the boys’ varsity title. The top five of seven runners score points based on finish with first place counting for one team point, two points for second place, etc.
In the girls’ race, Park had its top five runners finish in the top seven. The team was led by sophomore Jersey Miller who pulled away from Jefferson eighth-grader Amelia Borgen over the final 500 meters to win the race in 18 minutes, 51.6 seconds. Borgen crossed at 19:03.3. They were nearly a full minute ahead of the next group that included Park freshman Nora Lindeman (19:55.7) and sophomore Ruby Massie (19:58.6), Kennedy freshman Gwen Voigt (19:59.6), Jefferson sophomore Jamie Drewitz (20:02.2) and Park senior Fredonia Zeigle (20:35.7) to complete the top seven places.
Jefferson junior Caroline Hemann was 10th overall with a time of 20:59.6, sophomore Maren Myers was 11th (21:26.3), eighth-grader Vivian Krhin was 12th (21:31), senior Emily Albert was 13th (21:35) and eighth-grader Avery Rich was 14th (21:51).
Kennedy senior Mari Podas was 16th (22:51) and junior Katrina Wrase was 17th (23:13.6).
Richfield was led by senior Ava Hanks who was 18th (23:30.5), junior Mari Rummell was 19th (23:31), senior Bridget Foley was 20th (24:47.6), junior Maggie Weiss was 21st (25:08), senior Aryanna Krautkramer was 22nd (27:42) and senior Cynda Gorshe was 23rd (28:08).
Boys
Park beat out Jefferson by 22 points for the boys’ title while Kennedy was third (69 points) followed by fourth-place Cooper (92 points) and fifth-place Richfield (104 points).
Park had five of the top 14 times including two in the top four. Sophomore Griffin Krone was the runner-up (17:29.5) and junior Denly Lindeman took fourth (17:39.5). Freshman Paxon Myers and senior Henry Nelson garnered seventh (17:49.2) and eighth (17:49.7), respectively. Sophomore Hayden Long was 14th (18:33.7) to complete the Orioles scoring.
Cooper senior Magnus Korstad won the race in 17:21 while classmate Joe Kubly was third in 17:33.2.
Jefferson sophomore Forrest Noeske and eighth-grader Owen Woods guided the squad finishing fifth (17:46.7) and sixth (17:48), respectively. Freshman Miles Bassett was ninth (18:50.2), eighth-grader Patrick Alstatt was 18th (18:46.4) and senior Robbie Holzman was 19th (18:49.5) to complete the team scoring.
Kennedy was paced by junior Oliver Johnson with a 10th place finish in 18:08.6 and senior Thomas Siesennop was close behind finishing 11th overall in 18:09.2. The remaining Kennedy scorers include juniors Dennis Zrust in 15th (18:41.1), Grady Shilson was 16th (18:43.6) and Joe Buch 17th (18:43.6).
Richfield was paced by junior Nathan Gay and Thomas Madrid who were 12th and 13th, respectively in 18:16.4 and 18:21.5. Seniors Ezekiel Gorsche and Lucas Le were 25th and 26th, respectively in 19:50.2 and 20:16.4. Sophomore Knut Linne wrapped up the team scoring with a 28th place finish in 20:26.5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.