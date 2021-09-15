Bertrand runs for 110 yards, Frank Arth pick-6six gives Jaguars 4thfourth-quarter lead
Jefferson led by 10 points in the fourth quarter at St. Louis Park as the Orioles walked away with a 26-20 overtime win to drop the Jaguars to 0-2.
The Jaguars had opportunities to end the game in overtime but an interception quickly turned the tide in favor of Park, which scored two plays later as Deontez Ross, Jr. ran for his second touchdown of the evening.
Park kicker Nicholas Kent made field goals of 28 yards in the first quarter and 26 yards late in the fourth quarter to keep the Orioles close on the scoreboard.
Jefferson took a 7-3 lead in the second quarter when Robert Traylor hit Nate Habermas on a 2-yard touchdown early in the second quarter before Ross scored for the home team to carry a 10-7 lead over the Jaguars into halftime.
Jefferson’s Frank Arth returned an interception 32 yards for a pick-six touchdown off Park quarterback Will Dvorak, to give the visitors a 13-10 lead in the third quarter. Traylor found Max Clark on a 24-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to take a 20-10 lead.
“It was a good back-and-forth football game and we had that 10 point lead in the fourth quarter, they came back and scored twice on us to take it to overtime,” Jaguars coach Tim Carlson said. A Jefferson touchdown was called back for holding, which moved them out of field goal range.
Carlson felt the team moved the ball better on offense this week as running back Aedan Bertrand ran for 110 yards on 20 carries.
The defense improved its tackling from a Week 1 loss to Chaska, according to Carlson who said, “The more we play in
different situations we can learn from that and grow and get better week-to-week.”
Cashuan Kobold returned to the defensive line to have two sacks while Arth led the team with nine tackles. Isak Sevig and Danny King each had six tackles and Maximo San Roman had five tackles.
The focus during practice from the opener to Week 2 revolved around fundamentals and game situations where eventually common sense will take over after more reps in practice.
“With our kids who are so young we have to work on the fundamentals,” Carlson said, pointing to a late drive they were looking to at least get a field goal attempt out of. “Instead we have a five-yard penalty on a receiver who wasn’t paying attention.”
Jefferson will host its Wounded Warrior Week culminating with the Sept. 17 game against Apple Valley at Bloomington Stadium. Over the summer the team worked a water stop for the Wounded Warrior Project Minnesota Soldier Ride.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.