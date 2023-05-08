Sullivan shutout was followed by Shermak winning hit
St. Louis Park and Jefferson split their Metro West Conference doubleheader on May 4 at Keller Field.
The Orioles (6-4) earned a 4-0 win as pitcher Graham Sullivan threw a one-hit complete game shutout. He struck out four batters and issued two walks. He faced a total of 18 batters, just three batters over the minimum 15, in five innings.
Jefferson (3-6) came back in the second game thanks to an Aiden Shermak two-out single in the bottom of the fourth inning to bring in Connor Iverson for the 3-2 win.
Both coaches agreed that the key for the five-inning doubleheader is to get on the board as quickly as possible because of how tough it is to come back in the shorter games.
Jefferson coach Jim Gess said it’s always fun, tight games against Park, especially at Keller Field. “A lot of good battles with St. Louis Park over the years, extra innings last year, always tight games but a lot of fun. We made some mistakes but were able to get through it.”
“We got two [runs] in the first game and [Jefferson] did a great job of jumping on [Park pitcher Danny Montanez] for two [runs] in the second game,” Park coach Brian Kelly said about the competitive doubleheader against Jefferson. “Aaron Bilden was just crushing it from the nine spot [in the batting order]. Honestly, I was happy with the whole team, bummer to lose the second one, bases loaded with two outs for [Griffin Krone]. He’s scuffling a little bit.”
Park extended its winning streak to four games by taking the opening game for what turned out to be the first shutout of the season.
Sullivan not only pitched well but also turned in productive at-bats going 2-for-2 with a walk, drove in a run and also scoring.
Park scored twice in the third and again in the fourth inning to provide more than enough room on the scoreboard.
“We faced a little adversity early and the dugout was a little quiet but that’s how it goes for these long games,” Sullivan said. “But we got fired up, I had a good performance, proud of that. Having an active dugout has been the biggest difference for us. Baseball is harder when people are yelling at you. Hits were tight for both teams in both games so capitalizing on them was key.”
Sullivan led off the bottom of the first inning with a single to right field. He drew a walk in the third inning before scoring on Andruw Vela’s ground out to first base to take a 2-0 lead.
Bilden launched a fly ball to right field in the fourth inning for a triple before Sullivan drove him in to make it 4-0.
Bilden went 3-for-3 in the two games adding a walk, scoring twice and driving one run.
Sullivan made short work of the Jaguars in the fifth inning, retiring the side in order on 11 pitches.
Park appeared to pick up where they left off for the second game as Zach Helfmann connected on a two-out single in the top of the first inning. Vela brought in Helfmann with a double to center field to take a 1-0 lead.
Helfmann would go 4-for-5 in the two games with a double, scoring twice and driving in one run.
Jefferson responded with singles from Nick Nyasende and Shermak before Alex Malecha’s sacrifice fly to center field brought in Nyasende to get on the board, 1-1. Isaac Vesta’s double to left field brought in Shermak to take a 2-1 lead. Ethan Kleiss was hit by a pitch before Iverson was called out on a foul tip to get out of the inning.
Park tied the game at 2-2 in the third inning as one-out singles from Helfmann and Vela led to a Danny Montanez sac fly to right field allowing Helfmann to score from third base.
Looking to retake the lead, Jefferson’s Ethan Barns led off the third inning with a double to left field but Montanez turned a double play before throwing out Kleis on a grounder to end the inning tied 2-2.
Iverson’s single to center field started the bottom of the fourth inning before Joe Taverna was hit by a pitch to put two Jaguars on the bases. Nyasende’s fielder’s choice moved the runners up to second and third bases with two outs. Shermak’s hard ground ball to left field was enough to bring Iverson home for the eventual winning run, 3-2.
“[As a] senior captain, you kind of expect that from Aiden,” Jim Gess said the big play at the plate. “He’s just continually getting better after being injured last season.
“It’s the knowledge of doing things right and teaching the younger guys how to play the game.”
Jefferson pitcher Sam Everett picked up the final out of the fourth inning before working the fifth inning to slam the door for the Jaguars’ third win of the season.
Everett loaded the bases with back-to-back walks to Montanez and Moran with two outs to give the Orioles hope before striking out Griffin Krone on four pitches to end the game. Jaguars starter TJ Frein allowed one earned run on five hits over the opening 3 2/3 innings.
Pitching has been the strength for the Jaguars as Gess is looking for the hitting to round into form.
“Our pitching has been good, kept us in games the last two weeks. We’re hoping the hitting comes around because we’ve struggled with quality at-bats at times but defense has also been a strength.”
Orioles
The split came on the heels of a pair of wins over the previous two days at Keller Field starting with a 13-3 win over Waconia in six innings on May 2. Gieber Silva, Sullivan and Vela each had two hits on the day with Vela’s double being the lone extra-base hit. Max Marggraf earned the win on the mound going five innings. He struck out nine batters and issued two walks. Vela was efficient in the lone inning in relief allowing one hit but struck out the side.
Park picked up an emotional 3-2 win over Hopkins in their first meeting of the season after the Orioles won their first section title in 70 years against Hopkins last June.
In the regular season meeting, Park scored three times in the first inning as Vela drove in Sullivan for the first run before Montanez made it 3-0 with a two-run double to bring in Silva and Helfmann.
The score remained intact until the seventh inning when Hopkins made Vela pay for hitting two batters and issuing a walk to cut the lead to 3-2. Moran closed out the game by making the cross-field throw from third base for a ground out to end it.
Josh Middleton earned the win for Park going six strong innings on the mound. He shut out the Royals allowing three hits, three walks and two strikeouts. Vela picked up his first save of the season striking out two batters in his one inning of relief work.
Park ended the week with a 5-2 win over Eau Claire (Wis.) Regis on Little League Day, May 6 at Keller Field.
Sullivan continued his strong play going 3-for-4 with a double and stole two bases from the leadoff spot. Helfmann and Alex Abrahamson launched home runs to help the Orioles celebrate the sixth win of the season with a very strong showing by the Little League players from St. Louis Park in attendance.
Abrahamson was strong on the mound allowing one hit over four innings before Alex Hokenson worked the final three innings.
Kelly said the team seemed to turn a corner after a team meeting to talk about the season before a 5-4 loss on April 25 to Edina.
“Since then, six games, we’ve played really good baseball,” Kelly said as the meeting revolved around taking ownership and not waiting for someone else to do it. “It’s worked really, really well.
“First three games we played really poorly then these last six games we’ve played really good baseball and are 4-2.”
The two losses were by one run. “This team is super resilient and tight as a group,” Kelly said. “After the talk, guys were saying this is like a family, and really tight. It’s encouraging to see them support each other.”
Jaguars
By splitting the doubleheader, Jefferson split the week after opening with a 5-2 loss to Chanhassen in Bloomington on Tuesday. The Jaguars returned to Tony Oliva Field at Dred Scott the next day before overwhelming St. Paul Central for a 15-0 win in five innings.
The Jaguars scored five times in the first inning before rallying for 10 more runs in the second inning. Nyasende and Braden Ebeling each had two hits while Kleiss went 3-for-3, driving in one run and scoring twice. Shermak and Joe Taverna each drove in two runs.
During the second inning, Jefferson sent 11 batters to the plate with two outs. Shermak’s double to left field brought in Hayden Vucinovich and Nyasende.
Mason Kobus earned the complete game shutout for Jefferson striking out 11 Central batters and only had one inning where he didn’t face the minimum of three batters.
One night earlier Jefferson was first to get on the board against Chanhassen as Nyasende and Shermak drew walks in the home half of the inning. Nyasende stole third base and then scored with Ebeling at the plate. Ebeling drove a fly ball to left field for a double but Shermak was thrown out at home.
The Storm added three runs in the second inning and two more in the third inning to take a 5-1 lead.
Jefferson added a second run as Kobus scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning but that was as close as the Jaguars would get on the evening.
