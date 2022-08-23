The Jefferson Rich Bird Memorial Football Golf Classic has raised over $83,000 for 65 scholarships 

What began as a dream one night has become 65 scholarships to help Jefferson graduates pay for their college education.

Golf classic raise funds for future educators

Dwan Golf Course has partnered with Jefferson Football to host the Jefferson Rich Bird Memorial Football Golf Classic for the last 22 years. The most recent event was Aug. 5.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments