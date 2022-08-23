The Jefferson Rich Bird Memorial Football Golf Classic has raised over $83,000 for 65 scholarships
What began as a dream one night has become 65 scholarships to help Jefferson graduates pay for their college education.
Dennis Kane shared an office in the English department at Jefferson High School with then-assistant football coach Rich Bird. One morning, Kane shared a dream he had the previous night where he was helping provide college scholarship money for students.
“I’m not sure where it was coming from but I wanted to help young people with scholarships because I didn’t have that kind of support in my life,” said Kane, whose son Paul was coached by Bird. “I needed to set up a foundation but didn’t have that kind of money. Rich turned to me and said, ‘That’s really interesting’ because he and [former football coach] Stan Skjei were just talking about starting up a golf tournament for the football team with a social event and how to marry the two.”
Bird was the offensive line coach at Jefferson from its inception in 1970 through his retirement in 2002. Bird died of a heart attack in March 2016.
The three, along with Larry Swartout, helped establish the scholarship fundraising event that has raised over $83,000 through 65 scholarships since 2001 for graduating seniors who played football at Jefferson and plan to become educators.
Three scholarships are named after prominent Jefferson coaches and educators, including Rich Bird, Stan Skjei and Bruno Waldner. Each of the three scholarship recipients is honored annually with the Waldner Scholarship going back to 1987, Skjei Scholarship since 1999 and Bird Scholarship since 2001.
The scholarships began as one $500 award but over the years grew to awarding three scholarships at $2,000 each.
“We were looking for a way to get more kids interested into teaching and coaching as a profession,” Swartout said, a father of five boys, four of whom played Jefferson football.
The golf classic, with the most recent edition taking place Aug. 5, serves as the primary funding source for the scholarships as well as a way for alumni to stay in touch over the years.
After golfing, the event moves to the Minnesota Valley Country Club where Skjei serves as emcee for the banquet, which includes a raffle where every golfer picks up a prize.
Skjei said the golf classic grew out of an idea for past players to come together for a social event.
Through the dedication of several volunteers, the annual outing has been a tremendous success in more ways than one.
“I’m sitting here with four dads who have kept it going now for 22 years thanks to them continuing to volunteer to organize this,” Skjei said. “It’s tremendously gratifying as a coach to see them carry it on.”
The all-volunteer committee includes Skjei, Kane, Arlen Grussing, Bob Engebretsen, Dan Richards, Tim Carlson and Swartout as chairperson.
This year, the golf classic included 116 golfers, more than enough to make an ideal day for Dwan Golf Course to continue to host the group. Among the golfers is a group of players from that first graduating class in 1970. “They keep coming back because we have great memories and all like to do it a cause – we have a lot of generous alumni giving back.”
The golf classic was skipped in 2020 due to the pandemic with 89 golfers back on the course in 2021 and a near-capacity group this season.
“Everyone has a good time and we’re finishing in four or just over four hours,” Swartout said as the ultimate goal is to raise funds for the scholarship.
Scholarship recipients are revealed during the post-season football banquet in November.
