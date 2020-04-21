If the status quo remains in place, the cost of Bloomington’s residential garbage collection will increase next year, partially due to voters finally casting a ballot on the organized collection system the city has used since 2016.
The Bloomington City Council approved the terms of a new contract with the licensed haulers providing single-family residential garbage collection. The 4-3 vote during the council’s April 6 meeting was in contrast to the city’s position three months earlier, when negotiations with the haulers had broken down, and the city was seeking service proposals for 2021 and beyond.
The abandoned negotiations came prior to a Minnesota Supreme Court ruling in February that the city acted outside its authority in rejecting a ballot measure giving voters the right to decide if the organized collection system – designating one hauler per neighborhood at a rate negotiated by the city – should continue.
It was a split decision by the state supreme court, and one that the city seems to accept, after years of back-and-forth battles in courtrooms between the city and a group of residents who have attempted to bring the city’s garbage service to a residential vote. The city is moving ahead with plans for the ballot measure in November, and that wasn’t to the advantage of the city, according to Councilmember Jack Baloga.
Long a supporter of organized collection, Baloga said the city was in an untenable position if organized collection is to continue. He said the garbage haulers – competitors who work together as a consortium in order to maintain their market share under the city’s organized collection system – were profiting in excess of $500,000 per year due to the city’s uncertainty about the future of its organized collection system.
Baloga was highly critical of the consortium. He said representatives of the haulers took exception to the characterization that they reneged on the terms of an agreement struck in December. But Baloga was unwilling to back off the characterization, and said he would not support the terms of the new negotiations until every detail was finalized.
The council ended its negotiations with the haulers in January when the two sides could not agree upon the remaining terms of the contract framework that was agreed upon in December. As a result, the city began a request-for-proposal process that would allow any company or companies to put together a bid for the city’s organized collection service contract in 2021.
With a ballot question forthcoming in November, the organized collection system may not continue. If the vote goes against organized collection, it will return Bloomington’s garbage collection to an open system, where residents negotiate their own rates and any licensed hauler is able to provide service to households in any neighborhood of the city. As a result of the uncertainty, it is unlikely the city would receive many service proposals due to the investment companies would have to make toward a service contract that may be irrelevant after the November election, according to Karl Keel, the city’s public works director.
Other than canceling the organized collection program, the only option for the city was to return to the negotiating table and hammer out an agreement with the consortium for a contract renewal, assuming organized collection remains in place following the November vote, Keel noted.
The terms of the new contract did not sit well with Baloga.
The average monthly cost for garbage and recycling collection in 2021 will be $23.62 per customer, an increase of $1.20 over the rate that had been agreed upon in December, Baloga noted.
The contract includes annual rate increases of 2.5% to 3.5% for the five-and-a-half-year duration of the contract. The final half-year term would move the contract renewal period to summertime, when it is easier to coordinate the exchange of carts should future contacts require it, according to Keel.
The contract would include a $20 fee per household the city would pay for cart collection if the contract is voided by a vote against organized collection, resulting in the city paying approximately $1 million to end the service this fall. The contract includes other provisions, such as requiring missed Friday collections to be completed on Saturdays, which the current contract does not require, and an increase in the liquidated damages haulers would pay for missed pickups. Essentially a fine, haulers resisted the structure the city had proposed previously, and agreed to increase the penalty from $50 to $200, Keel explained.
The haulers were unwilling to discuss a short-term contract extension, he noted.
Council members Dwayne Lowman and Shawn Nelson also expressed reservations about the contract and joined Baloga in voting against it.
Councilmember Nathan Coulter agreed that the consortium is taking advantage of the city’s situation, noting that the city is “stuck between a rock and a hard place.” If requesting proposals was an option, Coulter said he wouldn’t support the new contract.
Mayor Tim Busse said the city’s bargaining position was a direct result of the lawsuit initiated by a small group of residents that has put the city in a difficult position with the consortium. It’s not a perfect deal, but it was the best the council had without an opportunity to request proposals, he added.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
