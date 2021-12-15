orange line
Metro Transit’s new 17-mile bus rapid transit service, the METRO Orange Line, is now running daily from Minneapolis to Burnsville, with stops in Bloomington and Richfield. Much like light-rail train service, buses will run daily at regular intervals, with limited stops. The line began daily operations Dec. 4, and includes a bus tunnel under Interstate 494 that includes pedestrian access and connects Bloomington and Richfield. Bus information is available online at metrotransit.org/orangeline. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

