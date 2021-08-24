Richfield’s returning volleyball players put in extra work to get up to speed during the off-season to help fill the void created by a graduating class of 10 players off the 2020 roster.
Mya Gibbs and Sidney Shavor are the captains, with Gibbs the lone returning starter back on the floor as a middle hitter/right side.
Shavor provides more stability as a setter/outside hitter to go with junior hitters Josie Popp and Isabelle Hamlin and sophomore Lydia Voxland. Setter Sarah Carlson should emerge to leave her mark on the varsity program.
Coach Carmen Christian said the level of accountability among the players has helped them raise their collective level of play. “They ask great questions and I think are going to surprise a lot of teams,” she said.
The feeling around the first week of practice is one of optimism, even with the need to wear masks again on the court.
The Richfield School Board voted to require masks inside all buildings during its Aug. 16 meeting.
“We didn’t have masks so that was nice to be back to normal with that but it really isn’t that big of a deal to wear them again,” she said. “We put them on to play and if we have to wear them to play we will do that. Whatever it takes.”
Gibbs had her first taste of leading a practice as a captain during captain’s practice.
“Open gyms we had a good turnout and it was different leading a practice but it was fun and now that the season is starting we’re excited to start playing again,” Gibbs said of playing with a completely new group that needs to learn the little nuances.
They are working on replenishing the program after such a large class graduated. Along those lines, Gibbs said the focus is on building unity and a sense of community.
“We have a group of optimistic individuals who are ready to try new things because we haven’t been working together so everyone is open to different positions to see where they fit together,” Gibbs said.
With a lot of three-sport teammates, Gibbs said most of her volleyball teammates stick to the fall for volleyball and focus on other sports in the off-season.
Christian added Leah Barnes as a varsity assistant during the off-season. Barnes was a three-sport standout at Richfield High School before graduating in 2015. She went on to play basketball and volleyball in college with stops at North Dakota State College of Science and Northwestern State University of Louisiana.
Richfield opens the season at Mounds Park Academy Thursday, Aug. 26 before the home opener against St. Paul Johnson at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31. Richfield will have a seven-match home stand from Sept. 7-27 before closing out the regular season with just two home matches between Sept. 28-Oct. 19.
Parent’s Night is set for Oct. 16 against Brooklyn Center, Youth Night is set for Sept. 27 against Minneapolis Patrick Henry and Senior Night is set for Oct. 14 against Minneapolis Roosevelt. Each of those matches begins at 7 p.m.
Richfield will play in a 17-team Section 4AA including Lakes International Language Academy (Forest Lake), St. Croix Prep, Math and Science Academy, Concordia Academy-Roseville, etc.
Kennedy
Kennedy volleyball coach Dayna Dant returns to the Eagles court after graduating in 2008.
The Eagles will have three captains voted on by the returning players, including senior outside hitter Nariah Dismukes, junior right-side hitter Siri Anderson and freshman setter Jorie Houk.
Kennedy opens the season at Holy Angels Thursday, Aug. 26 with the first serve set for 7 p.m., before visiting Orono for the Metro West Conference opener Aug. 31. The road trip wraps up at South St. Paul Sept. 2 before the home opener against United Christian Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The Eagles moved to Section 6AAA as the sport evolves to four classes including Delano, Mound Westonka, Orono, Jordan, New Prague, Holy Angels and Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
