Girls hockey program holds 21-1 goals edge
Holy Angels is averaging more than five goals per game in a 4-0-0 start to the 2021-22 season, while the defense in front of goalie Celeste Rimstad has helped limit the opposition to just one goal.
Rimstad, a senior, has 80 saves while pilling up shutout wins at Hastings, Two Rivers/St. Paul and Simley. She stopped 19-of-20 shots in an 8-1 win over Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Nov. 18.
The Stars opened the season with a 2-0 win over Simley at Richfield Ice Arena Nov. 16 and most recently put together consecutive shutouts on the road on consecutive days. Holy Angels beat Two Rivers 7-0 Nov. 23 before a 4-0 win at Hastings Nov. 24.
Holy Angels has spread the scoring around with 14 different skaters picking up a point.
Sophomore Bella LaMere leads the way with 13 points on nine assists, while sophomore Audrey Garton and senior Ella Clow each have 10 points.
In addition to one goal a game, she added four assists against Robbinsdale and three more assists against Two Rivers after leading the team with 23 points in 15 games last season, her second season with the varsity program.
LaMere and Clow each had 21 points during the 2019-20 season.
Garton had a hat trick against Robbinsdale and added two goals and three assists against Two Rivers.
Freshman defenseman Harper Poehling has six points over the last three games including a 3-point game against Two Rivers.
The Metro West Conference added three schools for this season including Waconia (host Jan. 8, at on Feb. 3), New Prague (host Dec. 16, at Jan. 27) and Orono (at Dec. 2, host Jan. 20) to grow to an eight-team conference.
Schedule
7 p.m. start unless noted
Nov. 16 vs. Simley
Nov. 18 vs. Armstrong/Cooper
Nov. 23 at Two Rivers
Nov. 24 at Hastings 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 30 vs. Hopkins/Park
Dec. 2 at Orono
Dec. 9 vs. Chaska/Chanhassen
Dec. 14 at Prior Lake
Dec. 16 vs. New Prague
Dec. 18 vs. Minneapolis 2 p.m.
Dec. 21 at Minnehaha/DeLeSalle
Dec. 23 at Rock Ridge 3 p.m.
Dec. 29 vs. Eveleth-Gilbert 4 p.m.
Jan. 6 vs. Jefferson
Jan. 8 vs. Waconia 2 p.m.
Jan. 13 at Minneapolis
Jan. 15 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s 2:15 p.m.
Jan. 18 at Visitation 5:45 p.m.
Jan. 20 vs. Orono
Jan. 22 at Chaska/Chanhassen 2 p.m.
Jan. 25 vs. Breck
Jan. 27 at New Prague 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 29 at Jefferson
Feb. 3 at Waconia
