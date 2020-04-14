All-Northern Sun scorer, rebounder at Crookston compiles first season coaching at Kennedy
Isieoma Odor returned to Kennedy basketball this winter as a member of coach Quintin Johnson’s staff after a standout five-year career at Minnesota Crookston.
“I needed my basketball fix, I guess you could say,” Odor said during an interview in February. She made the first move, reaching out to Johnson in the fall to see if there was an opportunity to join his staff. “He welcomed me onto the team.”
Odor was part of Kennedy’s back-to-back run to the state final in 2013 and 2014, which included a 64-61 loss to Eastview in the 2014 Class 4A title game. Odor had 11 points, making all four shots from the field in addition to all three free throws in 21 minutes. She also had three blocks and grabbed two rebounds. Lashayla Wright-Ponder also had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Kenisha Bell had 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting.
Odor’s focus was with the ninth-grade team alongside Leslie Phelps, plus assisting with the varsity team, “when my body feels up for it. I really enjoy it.”
She missed part of a college season due to a torn ACL among other injuries from playing a physical spot inside the paint, grabbing rebounds and fighting through contact.
“I love getting in and [Johnson’s] lets me do it,” Odor said as she takes the interior players to work on footwork and terminology. “It’s a tough task but they are buying into it.”
Seeing Johnson as a colleague instead of a player/coach relationship was different.
“It’s cool to hang out with them and tell stories about back in my day,” she said about being able to share experiences from her high school days with Johnson.
Odor was most impressed with the instant respect she received from the first day with the team.
“Just because I played at a higher level, I know I appreciated when we had someone come into work with us,” Odor said. “You can tell the girls that really want to be here. The eye contact, asking questions about what to do better and even working out with a few of them after practice. I really like to see them get after it.”
Being able to be a role model for the girls isn’t something Odor takes lightly.
“When they say they can’t do something because of this or that I tell them, ‘Well, Kenisha figured it out and you guys want to be her so bad,’ That’s what we did.” Odor said. “ [Kenisha’s] usually really good about FaceTiming them to see how things are going.”
Being able to provide another female voice to a girls team is also something Odor wishes more former players would embrace.
“I’m happy I was able to come back because it is needed,” she said. “It’s a girls’ sport and we have a lot of male coaches so I think it’s good we have women starting to come and give back.”
Golden Eagle success
A six-foot forward/center, Odor produced a stellar senior campaign leading the team with more than 18 points and eight rebounds per game.
She was named the Female Athlete of the Year which included a nomination process in addition to high-performance in their sport (receiving conference, region or national awards) while maintaining at least a 3.0-grade point average. In addition to the classroom and competition success, the nominee has to be an outstanding role model for the community.
A first-time All-NSIC honoree, Odor was the seventh Minnesota Crookston player receive the honor scoring 525 points in her final season, which ranks second all-time in program history trailing only Jessica Forsline (2001-02). Odor scored double-digits in 26 of 29 games including a career-high 29 points at Wayne State College (Nebraska).
She earned four All-NSIC North Player of the Week honors, finishing fourth on the all-time scoring list with 1,519 points while setting a school record for career rebounds (775).
Guidance
Trying to convince the next generation of basketball players at Kennedy that hard work and effort is worth the struggle is the biggest challenge Odor faces as a new coach.
“I know when I was their age I struggled with that,” she said. “I’m athletic, we are winning games. The work doesn’t have to be that hard so trying to convince them that, ‘No. If you do work hard the payoff is there in the end.’ That’s been a big message and we are young so just the maturity is just a process and a lot of the girls can play at the next level.”
