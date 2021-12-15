A small, community-driven organization aimed at helping homeless youth in the community evolved into a multi-city outreach program that has earned Bloomington’s annual human rights award.
The Omar Bonderud Human Rights Award is presented annually by Bloomington’s Human Rights Commission to an individual or organization that has made a significant contribution to ensuring the rights of people in Bloomington. Oasis for Youth, which traces its origin to 2007, provides resources for youth ages 16-24 experiencing homelessness or housing instability.
The organization also provides assistance with employment, clothing and other needs through its offices in the lower level of Oak Grove Presbyterian Church of Bloomington, and via its mobile service vehicle that brings resources to locations such as schools in Bloomington, Edina and Richfield.
“This is an absolute need within our communities as much as people either don’t see it or don’t want to recognize it or don’t want to acknowledge it,” Mayor Tim Busse said following the award presentation during the Bloomington City Council’s Dec. 6 meeting. “You do outstanding work.”
Human Rights Commission Member Anita Smithson outlined the work of Oasis for Youth during the presentation of the award.
The organization was nominated by a community member for its “meaningful and continued impact in Bloomington, and beyond,” Smithson said.
As with many organizations, the coronavirus pandemic presented the Oasis for Youth staff with additional challenges. The rate of homelessness and housing instability increased since the onset of the pandemic, and a water main break in the office area of Oasis for Youth damaged the organization’s supplies, Smithson explained.
Despite that, Oasis for Youth served 352 youth in 2020, 184 of which were new to the organization, according to a City Council memo. The organization also distributed 713 meals, made more than 3,000 virtual and in-person visits and provided nearly $23,000 in rental subsidies.
“Oasis for Youth continues to show up and serve the young people in our community, showing their persistence and resilience along the way,” Smithson said.
When the Human Rights Commission determines what individual or organization will receive the award, one of the considerations is the positive impacts the nominee has had on individuals as they intersect with protected classes, as defined by the Minnesota Human Rights Act. Oasis for Youth embodies “service and commitment to human rights and human dignity, especially for those who are most at risk, and most marginalized, through the systemic inequities that are persistent in our community and in our world,” Smithson explained.
A video highlighted the work and staff of Oasis for Youth, and several representatives of the organization participated virtually in the presentation, including Executive Director Nicole Mills, who accepted the award.
“It’s an honor to be accepting this award,” she said. “But I think it’s more of an honor to be part of our young people’s lives.”
Named after the first chairperson of Bloomington’s Human Rights Commission, which was formed in 1968, the Omar Bonderud Human Rights Award was first presented in 1974. Although not awarded annually, it has been presented to one or two recipients each year since 2012. A list of past winners is available online at tinyurl.com/hrc-award.
An article detailing the history of Oasis for Youth is available online at tinyurl.com/ofy2020.
