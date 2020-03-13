Performances scheduled for March 13-14 have been postponed.
Oak Grove Middle School students in Bloomington will perform the musical “Frozen” this weekend.
Performances are 7 p.m. March 12-14 and 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the school auditorium, 1300 W. 106th St.
Based on the Disney movie, “Frozen” follows the determined Anna as she teams up with mountain man Kristoff and his trusty reindeer Sven on an adventure to find her sister Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter. Anna and Kristoff encounter mystical trolls and a hilarious snowman named Olaf as they brave the elements in a race to save Arendelle.
The show features 90 Oak Grove Middle School students as cast and crew under the direction of Kevin Doheny.
Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at the door, at ogmtheater.com/tickets or by calling 952-681-6603.
