Eighth-grader Olivia Hindt, left, portrays Elsa and seventh-grader Rose Alford portrays Anna in the Oak Grove Middle School production of “Frozen,” March 12-14. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

Performances scheduled for March 13-14 have been postponed. 

Oak Grove Middle School students in Bloomington will perform the musical “Frozen” this weekend.

Performances are 7 p.m. March 12-14 and 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the school auditorium, 1300 W. 106th St.

Eighth-grader Ava Hanson portrays Sven in the Oak Grove Middle School production of “Frozen.” The costume is a puppet, which moves its mouth as Hanson speaks her lines. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

Based on the Disney movie, “Frozen” follows the determined Anna as she teams up with mountain man Kristoff and his trusty reindeer Sven on an adventure to find her sister Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter. Anna and Kristoff encounter mystical trolls and a hilarious snowman named Olaf as they brave the elements in a race to save Arendelle.

The show features 90 Oak Grove Middle School students as cast and crew under the direction of Kevin Doheny.

Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at the door, at ogmtheater.com/tickets or by calling 952-681-6603.

Oak Grove Middle School eighth-grader Johnny Kerwin is the puppeteer who brings Olaf to life in the Bloomington school’s production of “Frozen.” Kerwin is surrounded by the Hidden Folk, mysterious creatures with magical abilities that live in the mountains. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

