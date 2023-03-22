Aladdin-5
Seventh-grader Carolynn Mork, left, sixth-grader Zoey Rankin, center, and sixth-grader Amelia Johnson portray street merchants in the Oak Grove Middle School musical production of “Aladdin,” which opens tonight, March 23, at the Bloomington middle school. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

Students at Bloomington’s Oak Grove Middle School will perform “Aladdin” this weekend.

Performances are 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, through Saturday, March 25, with a 3 p.m. matinée on March 25. Performances are in the middle school auditorium, 1300 W. 106th St.

Aladdin-1
Eighth-grader Sophie Pfeilsticker portrays the Genie in the Oak Grove Middle School musical production of “Aladdin.” (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

