Seventh-grader Christopher Hoffhines, left, portrays Jafar and seventh-grader Amber Hansen portrays the title character in the Oak Grove Middle School production of “Aladdin.” (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Seventh-grader Carolynn Mork, left, sixth-grader Zoey Rankin, center, and sixth-grader Amelia Johnson portray street merchants in the Oak Grove Middle School musical production of “Aladdin,” which opens tonight, March 23, at the Bloomington middle school. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Jasmine, portrayed by eighth-grader Omera Seyed Asif, left, and Aladdin, portrayed by seventh-grader Amber Hansen, compare and contrast the lives of a princess and a peasant in the Oak Grove Middle School musical production of “Aladdin,” (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Students at Bloomington’s Oak Grove Middle School will perform “Aladdin” this weekend.
Performances are 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, through Saturday, March 25, with a 3 p.m. matinée on March 25. Performances are in the middle school auditorium, 1300 W. 106th St.
“Aladdin” is a stage adaptation of the Disney animated film, which follows the story of Aladdin, a street-smart young man who falls in love with princess Jasmine. Enlisting the help of a magic genie, Aladdin tries to win Jasmine’s heart while also thwarting the evil plans of Jafar.
The show features more than 70 students as cast and crew under the stage direction of Kevin Doheny.
