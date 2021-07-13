The Minnesota women’s football team put on a show at Edina's Kuhlman Field the last two weeks
Moving away from regular-season home Sea Foam Stadium in St. Paul, the Minnesota Vixen settled in well at Edina’s Kuhlman Field for the last two playoff contests.
The Vixen downed Cali War 33-22 on July 10 to capture the American Conference Championship and advance to the Women’s Football Alliance (WFA) Division 1 National Championship to be played in Canton, Ohio at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium against reigning champion Boston Renegades on July 24.
Quarterback Errin McIsaac has complted 71.9 percent of her passes for 778 yards and 15 touchdowns compared to just two interceptions. She also is second on the team in rushing with 255 yards. Running back Grace Cooper averaged more than 15 yards per carry, going for 904 yards and 13 touchdowns in addition to four catches for 35 yards and another score.
Kaiya Sygulla and Samantha Barber share the lead in catches with 15 apiece while Sygulla has 319 yards and seven touchdowns. Barber has 260 yards and six touchdowns.
Defensively, the Vixen pitched two shutouts from the opening three games of the season. Over the last three games the unit has allowed 14, 14 and 22 points to some otherwise potent offenses in Dallas, Arlington and Cali.
The defense has six players with at least 10 solo tackles led by Crystal Ninas’ 22.5 solo tackles of which 13 were for a loss. She has five sacks on the season followed by Milly Blesi with 4.5 sacks and Olof Indridadottir with 2.5 sacks and 9.5 solos. Amy Mugaas has three interceptions including one returned for a touchdown.
Bueckers earns ESPY
The former Hopkins standout and current UCONN star Paige Bueckers accepted the ESPY for Women’s College Athlete of the Year during Saturday’s award show broadcast. During her acceptance remarks she said: “To all the incredible Black women in my life, on my teams. To Breonna Taylor and all of the lives lost. To those names I have not yet learned but I hope to share – I stand behind you and I will continue to follow you and follow your lead and fight for you guys.”
Firemen’s Softball returns this weekend
The 63rd annual Bloomington Firemen’s Softball tournament is back at Valley View Fields starting Thursday evening at Haddox Field with the Guns and Hoses game at 6 p.m. followed by a tournament all star game to follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.
A home run contest at Valley View Fields is set for 4 p.m. Friday before tournament games begin at 6 p.m. in Men’s Tier 1, Men’s Tier II, Men’s Tier III, Co-Rec, Women’s and Wood Bat Over-40 divisions.
Games continue Saturday and Sunday with the return of pro wrestling set for 5 p.m. Saturday also at Valley View.
A large tent between fields near the water tower will house concessions and refreshments.
Some games will be played at Dred Scott on Saturday but all knockout and championship games will be played at Valley View.
