Thanksgiving week was a busy time with several winter sports teams beginning their games for the season.
Girls hockey, boys hockey and girls basketball kicked their seasons into gear with some familiar faces back in the action, along with even more emerging contributors starting their prep careers.
What follows is a group of early-season results to set the table for early-December games.
Girls basketball
Holy Angels begins the season ranked third in Class 3A and three games into the season is 2-0 against Minnesota opponents while Dowling Catholic (Iowa) topped the Stars 67-57 in the Twin Cities Thanksgiving Tip-Off finale at the University of St. Thomas on Saturday.
Tied at 34 at halftime, Dowling pulled away in the second half as the Stars were limited to just 3-of-20 3-pointers.
Holy Angels only graduated two players from last year’s team, which went 23-8 and finished third in Class 3A after winning the Section 3-3A title.
They will play in Section 6-3A this season.
Sophomore Kassandra Caron had a team-high 14 points on Saturday with 11 points each from junior guard Frankie Vascellaro and sophomore Grace Massaquoi.
Massaquoi is new to the program and will be in the varsity rotation. She was 4-of-8 from the field and pulled in a team-high seven rebounds joining junior captain Rachel Kawiecki.
Kawiecki had eight points on 4-of-9 shooting with one assist, two steals and one block.
As a team, Holy Angels had 17 steals and blocked four shots (Kawiecki, Caron, Vascellaro and Massaquoi).
Senior twin sisters and captains Emma Henry and Isabelle Henry each had three assists. Isabelle had four steals, five rebounds, and five points. Emma had one rebound, one steal and four points.
Friday was much better for Holy Angels as they pulled out an 87-62 win over Cretin-Derham Hall behind 22 points from Vascellaro, 17 points from Caron and 10 points from Emma Henry.
Vascellaro was 10-of-16 from the field, making both free throws to go along with a team-high seven rebounds and four steals. The Stars had 18 steals and six blocks to show defense will be a big facet of their success. Caron had five steals and rebounds to go with 6-of-14 shooting from the floor. Kawiecki had six rebounds, five assists and two blocks to go with seven points. Isabelle Henry added eight points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals.
Holy Angels opened the season with a 69-57 win over Burnsville in the Tip-Off Classic at Hopkins High School on Nov. 23.
The Stars used a 40-24 halftime lead to set the tone as Vascellaro had a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds on 8-of-20 shooting from the field and made all five free throws. She also had six of the Stars’ 26 steals.
Kawiecki added 13 points and 10 rebounds for her own double-double while Isabelle Henry was one basket away from a rare 10-steal, 8-point double-double. Caron had 11 points, six rebounds and blocked two shots.
Rebecca Little picked up six rebounds, one assist and blocked four shots as a force inside. Massaquoi had eight points, four rebounds and one steal.
The Stars will have a full 10-11 player rotation and will need those free legs to push the ball up the floor and make shots from the perimeter to complement the fast-break and pressing style. Holy Angels will play a tough schedule once again with seven Class 4A opponents.
Richfield
Richfield is off to a 2-0 start after a 72-50 home opener win over South St. Paul on Nov. 22 followed by a 66-65 overtime win at Irondale on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
The road win at Irondale was a good test for the Spartans which held a 27-25 halftime lead.
Irondale’s Dora Okpara had a game-high 32 points while Richfield’s Taleigha Powell had 20 points with 10 points from Molly Stark.
Young Kennedy squad searching for first win
Kennedy sits 0-3 after losing a pair of games at the Pat Paterson Tournament at Hamline University Nov. 29-30. After St. Croix Lutheran handed the Eagles a 79-25 defeat a week earlier at the Tip-Off Classic in Hopkins, Kennedy jumped back into action against Orono on Friday, Nov. 29 only to come up short in a 78-51 final score.
The Spartans led by six points at the half and used a 51-30 run in the second half to pull away. Kennedy used 10 points each from sophomore Amaya Fierro and junior Kali Kopka. Sophomore Nariah Dismukes had nine points, while freshman Ashlee Burchette and senior Kiera Cox each had seven points.
Saturday’s 80-40 loss to St. Paul Como Park (ranked fourth in Class 3A) gave the Eagles another example of the speed of the varsity game against a high-quality opponent to use as a measuring stick as the team grows. Burchette led the team with 14 points followed by Cox with nine points.
Jaguars split opener
Jefferson split its opening games under the direction of new head coach Paul Roach starting with a nail-biting 59-57 win over Minneapolis Southwest on Tuesday, Nov. 26 in front of the Jefferson fans.
The team was set to play a pair of road games on Friday and Saturday but the snowstorm in Cloquet postponed the contest. Friday’s game at Proctor went on with the Rails pulling out a 73-47 win.
Abi Jo Nelson led a diverse Jaguars offense with 10 points as eight different players scored with eight points from Simone Clay, six points from Angelina Chapple and Shannon Loughrey. Courtney Anderson and Caroline Hemann each had five points.
Jefferson opened a three-game homestand Tuesday against Burnsville before Waconia visits on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Eagan wraps up the series at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Jaguars travel to Holy Angels on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.
Girls hockey
Jefferson’s Cayla Jungwirth came through with a second-period power-play goal as Jordan Fasching and Meghan Wendorf set her up for the lone goal in a 3-1 loss to Holy Family on Tuesday at Bloomington Ice Gardens.
The Fire held a 34-10 shots edge as they held Jefferson’s offense in check with five total shots through the first two periods. Jefferson (2-6) doubled the total in the third period but the Fire improved to 5-2.
Grace Schuck set up sophomore Abby Longhenry with a goal late in the second period of Jefferson’s 3-1 loss at Anoka/Spring Lake Park on Saturday.
The Tornadoes scored twice in the second period before Longhenry scored her second goal of the season and sixth point in eight games. She had a pair of assists in a 4-3 win at Simley on Nov. 23.
Jaguars sophomore goaltender Chasity Anderson made 60 saves of the two losses (31 stops against Holy Family and 29 saves against Anoka/Spring Lake Park).
Holy Angels snapped an 0-3 start to the season by winning back-to-back games leading up to a 3-1 loss at Mound Westonka’s Thaler Hockey Arena Saturday, Nov. 23. Ella Clow opened the scoring just past the nine-minute mark of the game as the Whitehawks responded just 31 seconds later. Mound Westonka added a goal late in the second period then an empty-netter in the final minute while outshooting the Stars 42-18.
Stars sophomore goaltender Celeste Rimstad made a season-high 39 saves. She made 35 collective saves between both wins leading up to the Nov. 23 contest. She is 2-4-0 with a 2.17 goals against average and .921 saves percentage.
Boys hockey
Holy Angels is off to a 1-0 start after Tuesday’s wild 9-6 win over Osseo in the Richfield Ice Arena opener.
The Stars peppered the Orioles goaltender, Cooper Olson, with 67 shots including 27 shots on net in the first and again in the third period.
Six different Stars scored and 12 skaters picked up points including defenseman Caeden Phelps who had a five-point game including a hat trick and two assists. Noah Griswold had a goal and three assists and forward Owen Neuharth had two goals to go along with four assists to lead the team with six points.
Stars goaltender Matthew Syverson made 29 saves to pick up the win.
The teams combined for 36 minutes from 18 penalties called with the slight edge going to Osseo which spent 20 minutes in the penalty box on 10 calls.
Jefferson is off to a 1-1 start after doubling up Park of Cottage Grove for a 4-2 win at BIG on Nov. 27 before Rosemount blanked the Jaguars 6-0 on Saturday.
Carson Jacobs and Grayson Hight each scored twice in the opener.
Ben Goedderz and Sam Lahl set up Jacobs’ goal just over five minutes into the season-opener before Hight doubled the lead with a short-handed goal at the 10:55 mark of the period. Blake Wandmacher set up the player-down goal.
Just over two minutes into the second period Park broke through only to have Brady Burton set up Hight with a power-play goal late in the man-advantage deep in the second period to make it 3-1. The Wolfpack scored inside the final two minutes of the period to make for a tense final 17 minute period.
Jacobs gave the home team an insurance goal coming just under 11 minutes into the third period, this time on even strength as Goedderz picked up his second assist.
Jefferson goaltender Basil Kamsheh made 29 saves for the win.
Saturday’s loss at Rosemount found the Irish build a 3-0 during a five-minute stretch in the first period to set the tone as they outshot Jefferson 46-19 in the game. Jefferson had five shots in the second period and four in the third period as the Irish countered with 17 and 14 shots, respectively.
The Jaguars went 0-for-3 on the power play while Rosemount converted twice on the power play 17 seconds apart in the first period.
Jefferson killed off a partial 5-on-3 penalty after Burton then Jacobs were sent off for holding 39 seconds apart.
Kemsheh made 40 saves in the loss.
Kennedy’s home opener was Tuesday against Mound Westonka, after this edition went to press as the Eagles opened the season with a pair of 4-2 losses on the road. St. Paul Academy on Nov. 23.
Both of Kennedy’s goals came in the second period with Connor Martin’s short-handed goal coming 1:49 into the period, 21 seconds after SPA made it 2-0. Logan Dosan converted on the power play to make it a 3-2 game just shy of the nine-minute mark of the period with an assist to Tyler Jost as Peter Vodovnik made 30 saves in goal.
One week later the Eagles traveled to Shakopee where the Sabers used a 41-15 shots edge in a 4-2 final score.
Jost and Dosan set up Craig Herman’s power-play goal 1:40 into the second period to tie the game at 1-1 only to have Shakopee take a 2-1 lead less than three minutes later.
Just 2:50 into the third period it was Dosan’s turn to score on the power play. John Lane and Chase Beacom set up the game-tying goal. Shakopee added two goals over the final four minutes for the final score and outshot the Eagles 14-3 in the third period. Vodovnik made 37 saves.
Southwest Christian/Richfield opened the season with a 3-0 loss at Rochester John Marshall at the Victoria Ice Arena on Saturday.
The Stars had a five-minute power play but couldn’t find the back of the Rockets goal. Instead, the visitors broke through with the first goal of the game coming two minutes into the penalty kill.
