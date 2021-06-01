Bloomington Legion Post 550 baseball will once again have four teams but the format will look different from past seasons with one senior and three junior squads. Bloomington Blue Senior will be joined by Bloomington Gold Junior and Bloomington Blue Junior 1 and 2 teams.
Mark Scott, director for Bloomington Legion baseball, explained that with only two seniors out for the Kennedy High School team this spring, the best move from a competitive standpoint was to consolidate the two senior Legion teams into one (Bloomington Blue). This spring Jefferson has a large senior class that will make up the majority of the Bloomington Blue team, along with some age-eligible Kennedy seniors able to join Blue.
“The senior team is going to be very competitive and we’re looking forward to a senior season again next year,” Scott said. “We should be able to rebound next year [offer two senior teams].”
Senior Legion baseball is available to those under age 19, meaning some college freshmen can return to play for their hometown Legion team the summer between freshman and sophomore college years.
Due to COVID-19 protocols and two shutdowns for contact tracing, the Legion teams were limited to less than 10 games all summer which hurt interest levels.
“We’re looking forward to a really successful senior season with a lot of depth and returning players who haven’t necessarily played Legion but the club side doesn’t offer much for those graduating seniors.”
Bloomington Gold had six age-eligible players and Blue had three players qualify to come back this summer but none of them elected to try out.
Bloomington Legion had to apply for a special waiver request from the state legion baseball board and was granted the exception for this summer.
Busy summer at Red Haddox Field
Toro Grandstand at Red Haddox Field will be bustling once again this summer if everything goes according to plan.
The Bloomington ballpark will host the eight-team state junior Legion tournament again this summer July 29 to Aug. 1. Bloomington Blue Junior 1 will receive an automatic bid as host and will be joined with five other metro-area teams and two outstate teams.
The Red Haddox Wooden Bat Junior and Senior Invitational tournaments will take place June 11-13 (junior) and June 18-20 (senior).
Haddox Field will once again serve as a host for the Gopher Classic July 9-12. The schedule is yet to be released for of one of the premier tournaments in the nation which typically brings 96 teams to the metro area.
Coaches for Bloomington Legion include Bloomington Blue Senior head coach Trevor Hemphill and assistant coach Nicholas Holland; Bloomington Junior Gold head coach Jimmy Mrozek with assistants Jonah Smallfield and Bobby Fahlin; Bloomington Blue Junior 1 coaches are Nate Lindberg, Carter Beck and Addison Alcombe.
Playoff hockey in Richfield
Richfield Ice Arena-based Minnesota Magicians won the Midwest Division semifinal series 3-0 at Fairbanks (Alaska) Ice Dogs, complete with a 3-2 win in Game 3 May 23 in the Robertson Cup playoffs.
Third-seeded Magicians came back to win the first two games 6-3 and 7-2 and will face the winner of the Kenai River/Janesville series for the Midwest Division title with the best-of-five series played between June 3-13.
The four division champions will advance to the Robertson Cup Championships at Fogerty Arena in Blaine June 18-22. The semifinal and finals will be best-of-three series.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.