The Saint John’s sophomore runner and 2019 Kennedy grad qualified for the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships with a fifth-place finish (24:43) at the North Regional at Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax, Wisconsin.

He led the ninth-place Johnnies among the field of 31 teams and 219 runners to secure the individual-qualifying spot and All-Region honors (top 35). Each of the 10 regional team champions earns automatic bids to nationals along with the next 22 teams and 70 individuals not already on a qualifying team earn automatic selection to nationals.

Young came into regionals off a third-place podium finish in 25:07 at the MIAC Championships in Northfield Oct. 30. Saint John’s was third behind 16th-ranked Carleton and No. 26 St. Olaf. The St. Olaf course is one that Young is familiar with running in two state meets at the 5,000-meter distance.

Jefferson eighth-grader Amelia Borgen, left, strides along the Brookside Park course this fall. After her first state cross country meet appearance, Borgen was joined by other Jefferson teammates at the Nike Heartland Regional meet in South Dakota last weekend. Borgen won the Rising Stars race which showcases sophomores or younger. Her time would've placed her 12th in the open race.

The Jefferson eighth-grader won the Rising Stars race at the Nike (NXN) Heartland regional meet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota Nov. 14. Runners must be sophomores or younger and live in the seven-state region including Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Borgen capped off an impressive fall by cruising to a 19-second victory in 18:54.7 while representing Jags Running Club. The top three finishers were eighth-graders with Brandon, South Dakota native Addison Scholten posting a runner-up time of 19:13.9.

Borgen’s time would’ve landed her in 12th place overall in the open invitational race.

All-State soccer
Richfield's Yulian Rodriguez Torres, right, and Holy Angels' Aidan Smith, left, were both named All-State for their performance this season. 

Junior teammate Megan Lee was 40th overall in the open girls’ division in 18:24.9 and senior Abby Tapajna was 289th. Sophomore Maren Myers (312th), eighth-graders Avery Rich (321st) and Vivian Krhin (380th) out of 843 runners.

On the boys side, junior Adam Lueth was 85th in the boys open race, followed by freshman Zach Tapajna (155th), senior Gabe Meier (188th), senior Zach Studdiford (309th), senior Mason Young (369th), sophomore Forrest Noeske (455th) and freshman Owen Woods (609th) out of 1,247 runners.

The Richfield senior quarterback threw for 1,532 yards with 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions to help the Spartans to a 4-5 record this fall. He also ran for 226 yards and six touchdowns.

Hermanson's earn All-State honors
Holy Angels seniors Noah Hermanson (3) and Carter Hermanson (22) were named to the Class AA All-Tournament team in addition to All-State honors and played in the Senior Classic.

After an official visit to Drake University in October, January announced his commitment to play football for the Bulldogs, an NCAA Division I FCS program and six-time Pioneer League champion on Nov. 10. A standout guard for the Spartans basketball team as well, January will be a focal point of the reigning Tri-Metro Conference and Section 3AAA champions who reached the state semifinals in April.   

Kennedy senior Marques Monroe (23) was named the Twin Cities Silver Sub-District Defensive Player of the Year.  He was also named the Kennedy Defensive Player of the Year after compiling 98 tackles with three forced fumbles and three interceptions this season. He also ran for 308 yards as a running back scoring a touchdown in each of the last three games of the season for the 5-5 Eagles.
Ms. Minnesota Soccer award recipient Holy Angels senior Cat Duffy-Shaw, right, fires a shot on goal during the state soccer tournament at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Kennedy junior football player was named the 2021 Twin Cities Silver Sub-District Defensive Player of the Year and also the team’s Defensive Player of the Year for his role in helping the Eagles finish the season 5-5 and reach the Section 3AAAAA semifinals. The free safety finished the season with 98 total tackles (59 solos) with three forced fumbles and three interceptions including one he returned for a touchdown in a Week 2 win over St. Paul Highland Park at Bloomington Stadium. He had a season-high 12 solo tackles and 25 total tackles in the section semifinal at Hastings. He also ran for 308 yards on 36 carries scoring a touchdown in each of the final three games of the season. His lone carry in a 39-0 win over Minneapolis Patrick Henry went for 87 yards.

Holy Angels senior captain Ella Clow was named to the All-State team for her role in helping the Stars to a runner-up finish at the state tournament.

MIAC Soccer Honors

Bethel junior midfielder Matthias Caspari, a Jefferson grad, was named to the 2021 MIAC Men’s Soccer Honorable Mention. He started all 15 matches, collecting six goals and two assists, including a pair of game-winners including the 2-1 season-opening win over Northwestern-St. Paul Sept. 1 and a 2-0 win over St. Scholastica Oct. 2.

Coaching honors

Kennedy girls diving coach Jonathan Bovee was named the 2021 Section 2A Diving Coach of the Year.

Soccer honors

Richfield junior defender Angel Mendez Lopez was named to the Class AA First Team All-State, along with senior midfielder Yulian Rodriguez Torres and Holy Angels senior brothers Carter Hermanson (Mr. Soccer) and Noah Hermanson. 

Richfield senior goalkeeper Carlos Luis Ibarra was named to the All-State Second Team, as was Holy Angels senior midfielder Aidan Smith.

Three Holy Angels girls teammates were named to the First Team All-State, including Ms. Soccer Cat Duffy-Shaw (senior), Ella Clow (senior) and sophomore Audrey Garton. Kennedy junior midfielder Isabelle Lone was named to the All-State Second Team, as was Richfield senior attacker Morgan Brown.

The Hermansons and Rodriguez Torres participated in the Senior Classic.

Both Holy Angels coaches were named the Section 3AA Coach of the Year including boys coach James See and girls coach Dave Marshak.

Richfield boys assistant coach John Niday was named the Section 3AA Assistant Coach of the Year.

Jefferson girls soccer was named a Gold Academic Award Winner for posting a team grade point average from 3.75 to 4.00. Richfield girls garnered the Silver Academy Award for a team GPA between 3.50 to 3.75.

