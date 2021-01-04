Clarke, Larson, Larsen highlight elite Bloomington skiers
Bloomington Nordic skiing has an experienced group back, including two Metro West Conference champions who will only be juniors this winter.
Sierra Larson won the girls pursuit ahead of teammate Jackie Larsen by 64 seconds for a one-two Bloomington finish in the pursuit race. The team was second with six skiers among the top 17 and all but one skier are back.
Jon Clarke won the conference by 38 seconds and went on to a 15th place finish at the state meet, earning All-State honors.
Both Bloomington teams placed second in the conference standings, with the boys finishing eight points behind Chaska-Chanhassen.
The boys have three of the five scoring skiers back, including Clarke, senior Zachary Skinner, junior Keaton Mayhew, senior Aidan Ishaug and sophomore Mason Young.
Back for the girls, along with Larson and Larsen, are senior Erin Drewitz, sophomore Molly Woods, senior Anna Gaul, freshman Jamie Drewitz and senior Addison Schloo.
At the Section 2 meet, Larson was 14th overall, missing a spot at state by just under one minute. Larsen was 19th.
Clarke was fifth in the boys pursuit and then-senior Colden Longley finished 14th overall in 25:56.7 to grab the second to last individual state qualifying spot, one-tenth of a second ahead of Minnetonka’s Austin Hunter. The two were 25 seconds ahead of the next skier.
Coach Jack Collis is anticipating more success for all three aforementioned skiers, along with eighth-grader AJ Westanmo, who made the varsity team with only two years skiing experience.
Both Clarke and Larson went on to compete well beyond high school with Larson qualifying for the U16 Championships Trip, which was postponed due to COVID-19. Larson was one of four girls to qualify as part of the Midwest Division, along with Loppet Nordic Racing teammate Lauren Munger and NordicWerksSkiKlubb teammates Evelyn Hurdlik and Annabelle Stang.
Clarke, who also skis for Loppet Nordic Racing, was ranked fifth in the final list of the CXC Junior Cup’s U16 division.
Richfield/Holy Angels
Richfield/Holy Angels return six of the seven Section 2 meet starters led by four seniors, including Bella Jurewicz (47th overall), Natalie Hanson, Allie Hanson, and Katrina Dingley. Junior Ava Hanks and sophomore Eva Patenaude.
The Spartan boys have seven of eight skiers back from the section meet including juniors Henry Schaefer (37th), Alex Clarity, Michael O’Donnell and Caden Gilbert. Seniors Parker Lindstrom and Gage Vizecky are back.
In the Metro West pursuit, Richfield was fourth out of six teams led by Jurewicz 25th and Hanson 27th overall.
The Spartan boys were fifth, 27 points behind fourth-place Benilde-St. Margaret’s led by Schaefer’s 17th place finish.
