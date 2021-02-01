Richfield’s Henry Schaefer places fourth in 15:15.6
Metro West Conference Nordic ski teams headed to Baker Park Reserve for the first classic-style meet of the season Jan. 28.
Bloomington boys finished second in the previous two freestyle meets and broke through to the top of the podium with 270 points, 15 points ahead of runner-up Chaska-Chan. Richfield was fourth with 199 points.
Bloomington junior Jon Clarke won his first high school race of the season in 13 minutes, 14.3 seconds. He was 1:46 ahead of Chaska-Chan runner-up Ben Scheller (15:00.6) while St. Louis Park junior Dan Shope was third in 15:12.7 and Richfield junior Henry Schaefer placed fourth in 15:15.6.
Bloomington added three skiers among the top 10 times with eighth-grader fifth in 15:20.2, senior Zach Skinner was seventh in 15:40.3 and senior Aidan Ishaug was 10th in 15:52.5.
Richfield seniors Jace Pulkrabek was 20th in 17:02.8, Parker Lindstrom was 22nd in 17:16.8, junior Michael O’Donnell was 29th in 18:36.3 and junior Alex Clarity was 31st in 18:59.2.
Girls
Bloomington placed third with 227 points, 28 points behind runner-up Chaska-Chan and 63 points ahead of fourth-place Richfield. St. Louis Park won the team race with 284 points with all seven skiers among the top 11 times including junior Victoria Schmelzle’s winning time of 16:38.8.
Bloomington sophomore Jacqueline Larsen was third in 17:13.1, freshman Caroline Haag was 14th in 20:01.2, sophomore Molly Woods was 19th in 20:21.2, seniors Erin Drewitz was 20th in 20:49.1, Addison Schloo was 22nd in 21:17.5, freshman Jamie Drewitz was 25th in 21:35.9 and senior Anna Gaul was 28th in 22:25.
Richfield senior Natalie Hanson led the team with an 18th-place finish in 20:18.6, junior Ava Hanks was 29th in 22:31.9, sophomore Jaci Hintz was 30th in 22:34.6, senior Helen Nguyen was 31st in 22:34.9, senior Allie Nelson was 33rd in 23:35.3, sophomore Maggie Weiss was 34th in 24:10.7, junior Bridget Foley was 36th in 25:06.8 and Liv Loftsgaarden was 43rd in 26:49.9.
Bloomington and Richfield will return to Hyland Thursday, Feb. 4 for a Metro West 5k classic at 4 p.m. and Feb. 11 at Carver Park for a conference 5k skate meet at 1 p.m. The team will host a fundraiser at Chipolte (10629 France Ave.) from 4-8 p.m. where 33 percent of the total bill will be donated to Bloomington Nordic. Use the code LZQ39JC when ordering online to count toward the fundraiser.
