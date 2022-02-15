Jaguars, Spartans compete at Wirth for the final time this season
Bloomington and Richfield Nordic teams were part of the opening section races to determine the field for this week’s state meet at Giant’s Ridge.
The 10-team field competed at Theodore Wirth Park in Golden Valley for the Section 2 meet as Minneapolis Washburn (385 points) held off runner-up Eden Prairie (382) and third-place Minnetonka (364) for the girls team title. Minneapolis Southwest won the boys title with 386 points, compared to runner-up Washburn (371) and third-place Eden Prairie (361).
Bloomington boys raced to fourth place (357) and the girls were fifth (331) among the 10 teams while Richfield boys finished eighth (282) and girls were ninth (259).
This year’s event included the typical classical race followed by the pursuit for a total-time classification. Teams also competed in pairs for the first-ever section sprint relays event to add team points to the total.
Bloomington senior Jon Clarke had the best classic time of 13:16.4 but was third in the freestyle to garner a third place in the pursuit in 25:25.6. Southwest senior Cooper Camp won the pursuit in 24:59.4, ahead of Edina junior Andrew Defor who was second in 25:09.9. Eden Prairie junior Benon Brattebo was fourth in 25:36.1, nearly 11 seconds behind Clarke’s time.
The four club racing teammates formed a pack until the final kilometer when Camp broke away for the win.
"I was not surprised we were all within five seconds after the first race," Clark said who focused on the first section of the classic race to set the tone for the duration of the morning 5,000 meters. "It starts on the flattest section on the course so I knew I could really push it there knowing it wouldn't take as much energy as the hilly section, then when I got to the hillier section I could really focuse on the transitions, doing powerful double-pole pushes all the way up the hill, pushing over the top of the hills."
Being familiar with the other leaders, Clarke had an idea of the race tactics they would use for the afternoon freestyle portion of the race. "I knew I didn't want to lead the race so I let Benon go in front of me. He took it out slow, so I was not surprised when Cooper passed us and started pushing the pace."
Cooper made his final move on a long uphill portion of the course. "I know I would've been able to stick with [Cooper] but it took me awhile to get passed Benon and off the front. By the time I made it around, it was really hard to make contact again so I eased up and tried to take the rest of the race hard but controlled."
As for the wax set-up, Clarke went back to the coaches to add a colder, harder wax which allowed him to move even better.
Bloomington freshman AJ Westanmo was ninth in 26:55.5, 13 seconds behind Washburn’s Nico Alexander for eighth place, but nearly a full minute clear of 10th-place Derek Waddick of Washburn.
Clarke said Westanmo has already posted a great winter season, "So I knew he had a chance to make state, even without a tough section, AJ was on the cusp of making it as a freshman. I strongly believe he would've made it to state in any other section. I have nothing but high praise for AJ, I know he will be a very strong skier next year and will be great for the team for the next three years."
Bloomington sophomore Ian Klein completed the varsity scoring with 21st place overall (30:03.8), junior Noah Guinee was 26th and senior Mason Young was 30th.
Richfield senior Henry Schaefer led the team placing 25th overall (30:43.5), classmate Alex Clarity was 33rd and freshman Finn Sheeley was 35th. Seniors Michael O’Donnell and Caden Gilbert placed 43rd and 47th.
In the sprint relay, Bloomington’s Keaton Mayhew and Ethan Ishaug finished fifth in 11:56.6, 49 seconds behind champion Washburn. Richfield’s Henry Bowman and Cameron Spencer placed 10th.
In the girls race, Edina’s Maggie Wagner dominated the field in a pursuit time of 29:59.8, while Eden Prairie runner-up Courtney Fussy finished in 32:33.3.
Jefferson junior Jackie Larsen placed seventh (33:24.3) to earn her spot at state. Jags sophomores Caroline Haag was 18th in (35:49.7) and Maddie Gray was 25th (37:58.5) to complete the team scoring. Bloomington eighth-grader Amelia Borgen and junior Molly Woods also skied varsity, finishing 29th and 30th, respectively.
Richfield’s five varsity skiers finished within six minutes of each other, led by senior Ava Hanks at 36th, junior Maggie Weiss at 38th, senior Briget Foley at 39th, juniors Jaci Hintz and Shenandoah Verstraete at 40th and 42nd, respectively.
In the sprint relay, Bloomington’s Jamie Drewitz and Avery Rich placed seventh in 16:51.8, while Richfield’s Mari Rummell and Liv Loftsgaard were 10th in 17:31.8. Washburn won the event in 13:09.7.
The state meet will span two days at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik Feb. 16-17. The boys and girls 5k classic is set for the afternoon of Feb. 16.
The prelims and semifinals of the sprint relays are the morning of Feb. 17, with the finals set to begin at 1 p.m. The freestyle/pursuit completes the meet at 2 p.m. for the boys and 3 p.m. for the girls. An awards ceremony will follow. Live streaming is available through MSHSL.org.
