Ever-evolving course conditions make for two tough days for area skiers
With a 65-skier strong team, Bloomington Nordic coach Jack Collis knows the future is bright for the program.
That promise was on display for both genders all season including the Section 2 meet at Wirth Park March 2.
Junior Jon Clarke will represent the program at the March 11 state meet after nabbing one of six state-qualifying spots with a fifth-place finish covering the classic and freestyle 4-kilometer courses in a combined time of 20 minutes, 14.7 seconds. He was 42 seconds off the winning time posted by Southwest junior Cooper Camp.
“We needed a good race to finish fourth we did that,” Collis said. The course conditions were nearly perfect for the boys start at 10 a.m. but deteriorated by the time the girls started at 1:30 p.m. “The course was soft and changed completely from the boys race but we knew that was going to happen since [the start time] wasn’t moved up.”
Bloomington came into sections off a Metro West Conference championship led by Clarke who captured medalist honors, 43 seconds clear of Chaska-Chan’s Ben Scheller.
Clarke is also a top club skier, earning a place on the Midwest Junior Olympic team. Last winter he was able to ski in two national championship races with the Midwest team in Truckee, California before the event was canceled due to COVID-19. This year, US Skiing is hosting regional championships.
Collis said it’s tough to get the right mix of kick and glide no matter the temperatures. “The girls tested fine but moisture in the snow sucks the skis in at these temps and it is something that happens as all levels up to World Cup.”
Eighth-grader Anders Westamo placed 19th in 22:22.6, one minute and eight places off a state-qualifying spot. A second-year skier for the varsity team, Collis noted his passion which will help in the future. “He’s a kid who loves Nordic and trains year-round,” the coach said. Westamo was strong in the skate but had work to do to improve his classic skiing. “He’s not a big kid so you don’t know how he’d do against the bigger juniors and seniors. [Anders] improved his classic and speed a lot and he’s going to be really good for us. The desire is there.”
In addition to Clarke and Westamo, junior Keaton Mayhew was 23rd and seniors Zach Skinner was 27th and Aidan Ishaug was 33rd to round out the scorers for Bloomington.
“Keaton is much-improved,” Collis said. “He’s been working hard since October on the snow. He was there when Wirth opened their 400-meter loop and was solidly in the top-four all season.
Richfield placed eighth with 225 points led by junior Henry Schaefer 35th overall in 23:52.5, senior Parker Lindstrom was 42nd, senior Jace Pulkrabek was 49th, junior Alex Clarity was 53rd and senior Connor Hintz was 55th.
Girls
Bloomington placed eighth among 10 teams at sections after a very solid regular season culminating with a third place in the Metro West championships finishing one-point behind Chaska-Chan after St. Louis Park dominated with five skiers among the top six times.
The one-point difference with the StormHawks equated to four seconds on the course which is a manageable difference in two 5-kilometer races.
“It was an individual start instead of a pursuit so it really is you versus the clock and so you’ve got to keep the head in it,” Collis said.
Sophomore Jaci Larsen placed 20th in 32:37.2, 53 seconds behind Minnetonka sophomore Elena Hicks who captured the final individual state-qualifying spot in 14th place.
Caroline Haag, a freshman finished 27th in 33:20.5 before four Bloomington skiers finishing among seven spots including seniors Erin Drewitz (43rd) to Addison Schloo (50th). Sophomore Molly Woods was 45th and freshman Jamie Drewitz was 46th.
Collis summed up sections as an overall disappointment, based on the level they skied at all season.
“Jaci had a very disappointing day,” he said. “We thought she would qualify for state and she’s out-performed those who made it so I’m not sure if we go the skis right by race time but everything seemed okay in testing.”
As for Haag’s experience as a freshman, Collis said she improved every race. “Caroline’s very hungry and competitive and we were all pleased with her results.”
The senior class as a whole struggled with COVID in terms of if a season was going to happen and how to train and stay motivated before officially starting with in-person team activities in early January.
Collis said Erin Drewitz was up and down after dealing with breathing issues but came on as the season continued, saving her best racing at the conference championship (12th overall in 36:36.1, 5k races) and section meet (43rd overall in 35:45.1, 4k races).
Freshman Jamie Drewitz slipped from the third-to-fourth skier on the team all season to finish a grueling section race with the fifth-best result for the team, 46th place in 36:27.7, 42 seconds behind Erin Drewitz’ third-best performance on the team.
Collis explained that the snow conditions placed a premium on upper body endurance and by the start of the afternoon freestyle race, she had to dig deep.
Richfield placed ninth, led by senior Natalie Hanson who was 47th followed by sophomore Jaci Hintz in 49th, sophomore Maggie Weiss was 52nd, senior Helen Nguyen was 55th, sophomore Ava Hanks was 56th, senior Allie Nelson was 57th and sophomore Eva Patenaude was 59th.
