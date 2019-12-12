It wasn’t the resolution critics were looking for, but those defending the status of Bloomington’s Valley View Park have earned, at minimum, a stay of execution.
The future of the city’s community center project is no closer to a resolution, as the headcount during the Bloomington City Council’s Dec. 2 meeting was about as split as a seven-member council could make it.
The support to move forward with architectural design plans for the project was lacking, but it was not a clear victory for those who have rallied against the proposal to add a community center to Valley View Park. With three council members supporting the project at Valley View and three against it, Councilmember Shawn Nelson was the final council member to weigh in. Like others before him, he expressed support for and against the idea but ultimately would not support moving forward with the project.
“In my mind, Valley View makes sense as a location for this,” he said. Acknowledging that what he thinks is the best decision may not reflect the best decision for the community, he said he couldn’t support moving ahead with the project but noted he was not prepared to dismiss the park as a possible site in the future.
Nelson said the city owes it to the community to show how building a community center at Valley View would compare with building centers of community, an idea that has garnered increasing interest in recent weeks, with mayor-elect Tim Busse the most vocal supporter of a concept that would provide community amenities through multiple, smaller projects around the city.
Nelson proposed having community discussions about the design and cost difference between having one central location with many community amenities versus dividing them among several sites throughout the city. He also noted that future conversations would include one new council member who should be heard, as Jenna Carter will fill Busse’s at-large seat with the retirement of Mayor Gene Winstead at the end of the year.
The question before the council was essentially whether to continue studying a Valley View community center project through the approval of additional funding for pre-design architectural services. The council approved the proposal earlier this fall but set a preliminary cap of $100,000, opting not to commit more than $750,000 toward pre-design services until community meetings and a public hearing were held.
The pre-design services will not move forward without the council’s approval to continue the funding, but the council could revisit the idea in the months to come. With no direction given to the city’s staff through any motion, “That leaves the door about as wide open as possible,” Winstead said.
With no solution or end to the ongoing saga in sight, Councilmember Nathan Coulter said that a council decision is needed, and said it should be made sometime soon. The council had agreed that 2019 was the year to reach a decision, he noted.
In favor of
In weighing the pros and cons of Valley View Park, Winstead, Coulter and Councilmember Dwayne Lowman were in favor of moving forward with the Valley View site.
Winstead said he disagreed with the rhetoric that a community center would destroy Valley View Park. The preliminary information about the impact of a community center at the park indicated that it would enhance the park and amenities offered there.
“A community center at Valley View would not destroy Valley View Park,” Winstead said. “I don’t accept that.”
He noted that the preliminary design concepts showed that the green space within the park could be increased. He disagreed that a community center building would be out of character for the neighborhood, pointing to nearby churches and schools that already exist in the vicinity.
Combining a community center project with the replacement of the outdoor pool facility already at the park would help keep the cost of a community center project in line, Winstead said. He was also satisfied with the location in relation to the city, despite concern that it is too far east. The residential concentration and distribution throughout the city would support a community center east of the existing Creekside Community Center on Penn Avenue, he noted.
Failing to keep the project moving forward might result in the council rejecting the site and starting over, a process that could delay a project another two years, resulting in higher construction costs, according to Winstead. He surmised that repeating the process will lead to the same conclusions and recommendations.
Efforts to develop several smaller sites would also result in higher costs in the long run versus advancing a project now at current market costs, he added.
Lowman followed by pointing out that the design of Valley View Park would be different if it were to be done anew. A community center at the park would improve the overall design and better address green space within the park, he said.
He wasn’t concerned that a community center would be too far east, noting that the park has been the site of the city’s outdoor pool for many years, as well as softball games and tournaments, with no complaints about the location.
“The best solution from a taxpayer standpoint, from a service location, really is Valley View,” Lowman said. If not Valley View, then the city might be out of site options, having ruled out other potential locations. At that point, the council may have to consider creating centers of community, he noted.
In supporting Valley View, Coulter prefaced it by discussing the city’s need to rethink how it communicates project ideas. The city needs to be more proactive and accessible in disseminating information to avoid creating a divisive issue. “We need to acknowledge that and be clear that we bear some of the responsibility,” he said. “This was, in part, a failure on our part.”
The debates about the merits of Valley View Park illustrated that the community is changing, and the reality of that change should also be a topic of conversation.
“How can we embrace it and move forward as a community?” he asked.
With that said, Coulter supported continued exploration of Valley View Park as a community center site. “I don’t see any reason why we can’t move forward tonight,” he said, noting that a final decision would rest with the voters, who council members agreed would need to approve the project’s funding through a referendum.
The opposition
Councilmember Patrick Martin was one of two council members who voted against initiating the pre-design services earlier this fall. He wasn’t opposed to Valley View Park at the time but didn’t want to begin the process while the city was hosting community engagement meetings in October and November.
He was the first to speak last week in opposition to moving forward and gave no indication he wanted to leave Valley View Park on the table.
Martin said he favored a community center as part of his election campaign and reiterated his concerns about the city’s development plan process and failure to engage residents before initiating design plans.
Given concerns residents had expressed about the city’s property tax levy earlier in the meeting, Martin preferred focusing future efforts toward developing a more modest community center at the Creekside site.
Busse also voted against the pre-design services in September, and in doing so declared Valley View was not the site for a community center, based upon the lack of resident support.
Without a 30-acre parcel of undeveloped land, trying to fit a multi-faceted community center into a well-used park would not work, he explained.
The city already has several centers of community, including Valley View Park, Bloomington Ice Garden and Creekside Community Center, he said. Busse prefers to use the city’s existing sites to spur economic development throughout the community and thinks the council and city staff’s creative brainpower can find a way to meet community needs without developing a center at Valley View.
Councilmember Jack Baloga said he supports a community center but wants to ensure it serves the entire community. He said he didn’t want to see the city build a new version of Creekside Community Center, as approximately 95% of its use is by senior citizens, based upon the facility’s size and limitations.
Baloga did object to building a new community center further east, as residents of his council district, serving northwest precincts of the city, have indicted Valley View is too far away.
He supported the initial pre-design services allocation of $100,000 to help initiate community engagement. Based on that engagement, he reached a conclusion.
“I am not going to be supporting Valley View as the preferred location,” he said.
Criticizing critics
Busse and Winstead were both critical of the criticism and claims made in conjunction with the Valley View proposal.
Busse said he won’t tolerate criticism that since the leadership of the city’s staff is not composed of Bloomington residents, those staff members don’t care about what happens within the city. “It’s completely unfounded, it’s disrespectful, it shows a level of ignorance about the work that gets done here in city hall that shouldn’t be tolerated anywhere in Bloomington,” Busse said. “I won’t tolerate the argument.”
Busse pointed out that many members of the city’s police and public works departments are not residents, yet they satisfactorily protect the community and plow city streets.
Online critics of the city’s staff make social media a toxic wasteland, and trolls who do so should be corrected if the community is going to be united in supporting a community center project, he explained.
Winstead dismissed claims that he is supporting the project at Valley View Park in an effort to spearhead a legacy project as he wraps up 20 years as mayor and more than a decade of council and commission work prior to his tenure as mayor.
“That’s the farthest thing from my mind,” he said, explaining that every decision he makes has been in consideration of what’s good for the city.
He also offered advice to those who willingly spread falsehoods and misinformation about the city’s objectives. Sharing recent advice he received from a fortune cookie, Winstead noted that “nasty and bitter words indicate a weak cause.”
