After scoring twice in losses to Chan, Waconia, Blue Prospects explode against Burnsville at Dred Scott
For the second time this summer, Bloomington Blue Prospects had to shut down due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
Blue Prospects General Manager Mike Steffen confirmed the team was possibly exposed during last Thursday’s game at Tony Oliva Field at Dred Scott.
Following the CDC guidelines, the team is taking a 10-day break after becoming aware of the exposure, which means the team can resume practice/games no sooner than Aug. 3.
Blue and Gold were scheduled to play at Haddox Field Thursday, July 30 at 8 p.m. Now, if all tests are negative and no symptoms show up, Blue Prospects will resume the schedule with three games in three days starting Aug. 4 at Chanhassen (7:30 p.m. start), doubleheader at St. Louis Park (Aug. 5 at 5 p.m.) and at Richfield (Aug. 6 at 8 p.m.).
This is the second known exposure for the team after the start of the season was pushed back by two weeks earlier in July. The Blue Prospects opened the season with a 9-2 loss to Chanhassen at Haddox Field July 21.
“It was great to get to compete against another team,” Blue Prospects coach Trevor Hemphill said of the busy week. “We were looking forward to this summer and the next with 17-of-18 guys eligible to return next year.” The youth movement means this group has an opportunity to play together into the 2022 summer season, which speaks volumes for a sport that thrives on consistency. Hemphill described this summer to the team as a chance for a hearty spring training to learn what it is like to play for the top community level.
Starting pitching has been strong for Blue while it took some time for the bats to come around in what has been a relatively small sample size so far this summer.
Bloomington’s lead-off hitter David Steffen drove in both runs with a deep fly ball to center field for a double to bring in Taydan Schaffner and Blake Wandmacher to score. Steffen was out trying to advance to third base. Schaffner drew a lead-off walk and Wandmacher was hit by a pitch to set the table for the productive inning.
Ben Goedderz line-drive single in the first inning was the Prospects first hit of the game.
Bennett McCollow drew a one-out walk in the sixth inning for the lone base runner to reach base from the fourth inning on.
Concordia-St. Paul freshman Matt Sherman, a 2019 Eden Prairie grad, struck out six Chanhassen batters over four innings on 77 pitches as the starting pitcher. He gave up three earned runs on five hits and issued two walks. The three runs came from some tough luck after a two-out walk to set up a home run.
Owen Praska worked the next 2 2/3 innings in relief. He scattered six runs on four hits, all unearned with two strikeouts and one walk before Brendan O’Brien picked up the final out of the game on five pitches.
A trip to Waconia served as good experience as they outhit Waconia but couldn’t convert the success into runs in a 3-0 loss July 22.
Pitchers Nate Cagley and O’Brien combined to allow three runs on three hits with three walks.
Hemphill liked the way Cagley attacked the strike zone before running into some back issues.
Offensively, Goedderz, Brock Edwards, Jackson Holzinger, and Sherman provided the hits. Sherman smacked a two-out double into left field in the first inning before being hit by a pitch in the third inning. Wandmacher led off the second inning with a five-pitch walk but was caught up in a double play to end hopes of a rally.
Once the coaching staff worked through the reformatted schedule through July 1, Hemphill said it looked like an 18-game schedule was possible – three games a week for six weeks. That number is looking closer to a dozen games after the second suspension of play due to COVID-19.
“Right now it’s about getting on the field and getting used to each other,” Hemphill said after driving from his Lakeville home to Hutchinson for a COVID-19 test Monday instead of waiting an extra day for a closer test.
In preparation for the first restart, Hemphill said they played an intrasquad scrimmage with senior pitchers facing senior batters and visa versa for the junior team.
Gold update
Bloomington Gold Junior Prospects came up short against Shakopee 5-1 Thursday evening at Haddox Field.
Bloomington Senior Gold resumed play Monday against Richfield after Junior Gold was exposed to COVID-19 after playing Holy Angels junior team on June 30. Gold won that game 5-4.
Ryan Forner scored twice while drawing one of seven walks by Gold. Owen Savisik had the lone hit. Parker Renstrom, Gage Schmidt and Will Scott also scored. Scott had two walks.
Brett Conway struck out 11 Stars over five innings. He gave up one hit in relief of Scott who gave up four unearned runs on one hit with three walks in two innings.
