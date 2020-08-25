‘The Cyn Bin’ gives prolific photographer another outlet
What began as a work project to test new software, Cyndi Nightengale decided to expand on that with the creation of her podcast, The Cyn Bin with Cyndi Nightengale.
“I had to present [the podcast] to people they were asking why don’t you do it more? This is really cool,” she said. “So, I thought about it more and more and without a lot of sports to shoot, I needed a way to expand Cynbad Media [her media company] so the people I do cover don’t forget about me.”
When she isn’t recording her latest podcast or working at the Apple Store’s Southdale location, Nightengale usually has a camera in hand. A longtime photojournalist at the Star Tribune, she can be found on the sidelines at various events throughout the area, primarily shooting sports in Bloomington.
“How can I do a podcast that is based in Bloomington and includes the audience I know and who they want to hear from,” she said. First, she set up an interview with Jefferson football coach Tim Carlson and then former Jaguar and Oklahoma pitcher Jake Irvin, who is part of the Washington Nationals farm system. “Once they said ‘yeah,’ that gave me the confidence to ask more people,” she said.
Listeners can follow along by searching their favorite podcast platform for “The Cyn Bin”.
As for the name The Cyn Bin, Nightengale credits her daughter Nikki Nightengale for the inspiration. Nikki is a recent Augsburg University grad who completed a stellar four-year hockey career for the Auggies. Look for her on the ice this fall and winter as an assistant coach for the Jefferson girls hockey program.
Eight episodes in, Nightengale has covered a range of topics from Carlson; Jefferson girls basketball coach Paul Roach; Jefferson girls hockey coach Mike Ryan; fellow sports photographer Tom Morris; Cincinnati Reds beat writer Bobby Nightengale, her son, Jefferson, and St. Thomas alum Marcus Alipate and Meredith Lang and her daughters (Aubrey and Mia) playing hockey in Bloomington.
Nightengale drives the conversation by asking questions about things she wants to know about, and perhaps others do too.
“Each podcast will be different, it’s been a blast so far, everyone has been really supportive and the audience continues to grow every week,” Nightengale said.
Her conversation with the Lang family stood out for several reasons.
“A couple of weeks back I spoke with Meredith Lang, who is a black single mom with two daughters playing 12U and 10U hockey in Bloomington,” Nightengale said. “They were very open about racial inequality in hockey and the things they’ve felt and the girls spoke-up, too.”
Nightengale enjoys the work to find new guests to interview. “Not so much the straight one-on-ones but the conversational interviews I’ve had like the one with the Langs, maybe the Parrish boys [Mark and Geno] and then go beyond Bloomington,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.