Auggies blueliner provides offensive spark
Augsburg University defenseman Nikki Nightengale, a Jefferson alum, closed out her collegiate playing career with a repeat All-American performance.
She became the first Augsburg player to receive multiple CCM Hockey/American Hockey Coaches Association Division III All-America Team honors, repeating as a second-team West Region honoree.
She tied for the most points by a defenseman in the MIAC with 18 including a team-best-tying 14 assists to go along with four goals as the Auggies boasted a 21-6-0 record, 15-3-0 in the MIAC, tying the 1999-2000 team for most regular-season wins.
Nightengale is one of six Augsburg players to be named to the All-MIAC team three or more years. She was also named to the All-USHCO Division III Team as a third-team defenseman.
Her assists total was seventh among all skaters in the conference as she provided a spark on both ends of the rink, accounting for a goal or assist in 14 of 27 games including two multi-point games.
She finishes her 104-game career with 22 goals and 35 assists for 57 points, tied for 14th place on the all-time school scoring list, tied for 19th for goals and 10th in assists.
Jefferson High School girls hockey head coach Mike Ryan announced that Nightengale will return in 2020-21 to help coach the team she played.
