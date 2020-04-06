Auggies blueliner provides offensive spark

Augsburg University defenseman Nikki Nightengale, a Jefferson alum, closed out her collegiate playing career with a repeat All-American performance. 

Nikki Nightengale

Augsburg defenseman Nikki Nightengale is the first Auggie to receive multiple AHCA All-American honors. She was second in scoring among defensemen in the MIAC with four goals and a team-best-tying 14 assists for 18 points as the Auggies went 21-6 overall.

She became the first Augsburg player to receive multiple CCM Hockey/American Hockey Coaches Association Division III All-America Team honors, repeating as a second-team West Region honoree.

She tied for the most points by a defenseman in the MIAC with 18 including a team-best-tying 14 assists to go along with four goals as the Auggies boasted a 21-6-0 record, 15-3-0 in the MIAC, tying the 1999-2000 team for most regular-season wins.

Nightengale is one of six Augsburg players to be named to the All-MIAC team three or more years. She was also named to the All-USHCO Division III Team as a third-team defenseman.

Her assists total was seventh among all skaters in the conference as she provided a spark on both ends of the rink, accounting for a goal or assist in 14 of 27 games including two multi-point games.

She finishes her 104-game career with 22 goals and 35 assists for 57 points, tied for 14th place on the all-time school scoring list, tied for 19th for goals and 10th in assists. 

Jefferson High School girls hockey head coach Mike Ryan announced that Nightengale will return in 2020-21 to help coach the team she played.

 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @SunSportsJason.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments