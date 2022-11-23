Keyboards and pianos for beginners and experienced professionals grace the showroom floor of the new Schmitt Music store in Bloomington. The 126-year-old company moved its headquarters to Bloomington Nov. 1. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
One of the oldest businesses in Bloomington is also one of the newest businesses in Bloomington.
One hundred and twenty-six years after its founding, Schmitt Music on Nov. 1 opened a new showroom and warehouse facility, which now serves as the company’s headquarters. It was a move made a bit out of necessity, providing an opportunity for the company to design the next generation showroom that had been evolving at its Brooklyn Center headquarters during the past decade.
Musical instruments, instrument repair and private lessons remain key components of the company’s business, as well as the sale of sheet music, the reason the company was founded in 1896. The five-generation family business is now helmed by CEO Peter Schmitt, who combined the company’s Richfield showroom with its Brooklyn Center headquarters in moving to Bloomington.
The lease for the Richfield store on the city’s west side near Southdale Center was expiring earlier this year. The strip mall location served as a showroom for the company’s piano sales, while the Brooklyn Center headquarters provided the showroom for the sale of band and orchestra instruments.
Combining the two showrooms into one space in Brooklyn Center was not an option, and that sent Schmitt in search of a new space, he explained.
That search led Schmitt to the former Lifetouch building in northwest Bloomington. Facing Interstate 494, with a view of the Bush Lake Ski Jump in the distance, Schmitt Music overhauled the building, offering ample space for instrument display, private lessons and recitals in the store’s 100-seat concert hall.
The main showroom is filled with a variety of pianos from several manufacturers. The store’s saxophone, trumpet, violin, flute and trombone collections have their own dedicated shop within the store, allowing customers a separated setting to compare and contrast the inventory in each collection. The shops have a salesperson who specializes in the instruments within their shop, and each shop has space for the company’s instrument repair technicians to work, Schmitt explained.
From electronic keyboards to grand pianos, Schmitt Music carries instruments for players of all levels, including the Steinway Spirio, a modern twist on the player piano from Steinway & Sons. Spirios are as playable as a traditional piano, yet capable of an automated performance, and can recreate the keystrokes of renowned pianists of the past and present, with companion videos of the performance available to stream through a digital device.
The technology also allows live streaming of performances from around the world, recreating the sound of the performance on a Steinway Spirio in the Schmitt Music concert hall, according to Schmitt. The concert hall is also used for recitals by student musicians and an occasional performance by a visiting professional, he noted.
Events open to the public are listed on the company’s website.
As final touches to the Bloomington showroom are being completed, Schmitt Music will mark the grand opening of its new headquarters Saturday, Dec. 10, when it holds its Selection Event, featuring an expanded selection of instruments, limited time rebates and appointments with specialists for musicians looking to purchase a new instrument.
The store will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the Selection Event, and is otherwise open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
In addition to its Bloomington headquarters, the company has six additional Minnesota locations, including three in the Twin Cities, and stores in five other states.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.