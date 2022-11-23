schmitt music
Keyboards and pianos for beginners and experienced professionals grace the showroom floor of the new Schmitt Music store in Bloomington. The 126-year-old company moved its headquarters to Bloomington Nov. 1. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

One of the oldest businesses in Bloomington is also one of the newest businesses in Bloomington.

One hundred and twenty-six years after its founding, Schmitt Music on Nov. 1 opened a new showroom and warehouse facility, which now serves as the company’s headquarters. It was a move made a bit out of necessity, providing an opportunity for the company to design the next generation showroom that had been evolving at its Brooklyn Center headquarters during the past decade.

