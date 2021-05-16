A new apartment complex in west Bloomington provides a variety of amenities, and a few surprises, for the seniors that call Cherrywood Pointe home.
The new development at 5501 American Blvd. W. opened April 15, and features 82 apartments for independent and assisted living. The facility also featured 24 memory care apartments and 12 care suites for residents who need a greater level of daily assistance from the on-site staff.
The building features many of the provisions typical of a senior living community. Residents of the four-story building have multiple common areas available for a variety of activities, including multiple dining areas.
Most of Cherrywood Pointe’s standard apartments feature a balcony. Activity rooms within the building feature scheduled programs, while a library area offers computers and internet access. Separate outdoor patios are available to residents of the standard apartments and the memory care apartments.
Other Cherrywood Pointe features include salon and massage services that are available by appointment. A fitness and yoga center features scheduled classes and wellness programs in addition to exercise equipment.
Dining services are typical amenities of senior communities, and Cherrywood Pointe offers options for its residents. The dining room features chef-prepared meals and table-side service while a separate bistro features different menu options from the main dining room, according to Therese Larson, Cherrywood Pointe’s sales and marketing manager.
Cherrywood Pointe also has its own pub near the front entrance, featuring beer and wine service, with space for groups to gather and socialize outside of the dining room, according to Stephen Pagh, the vice president of sales and enterprise strategy for Great Lakes Management Company, the property’s manager.
Tucked within the office towers and hotels in the southwest corner of the intersection of Interstate 494 and Highway 100, Cherrywood Pointe is two blocks from Normandale Lake.
Underground parking is available, and transportation services are available through Cherrywood Pointe’s community van. The building was developed with several advanced technologies in the common areas, such as a bipolar ionization air filtering system to mitigate the spread of viruses. Beyond the coronavirus pandemic, the air filtering system is intended to help reduce the spread of the flu and common viruses in the air, Pagh noted.
Cherrywood Pointe is owned by United Properties, and it is the sixth such development in the Twin Cities. The company owns a variety of senior living communities, including three Applewood Pointe developments in Bloomington. An active living community, ThePOINTE, for residents 55 and older will feature amenities such as an outdoor swimming pool. It is being developed next to Cherrywood Pointe, and is scheduled to open early next year, according to Pagh.
Information about Cherrywood Pointe in Bloomington is available online at cherrywoodpointe.com/Bloomington.
