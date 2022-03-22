new bfd-3

A backhoe scoops up demolition debris on the back side of Bloomington’s Fire Station No. 4 March 21 as the old building was torn down to make way for a two-story replacement that will open next year. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

After more than 50 years of service, the Bloomington Fire Department is retiring another fire station.

Fire Station No. 4, at 4201 W. 84th St., lacked adequate space for equipment and didn’t meet health and safety needs of the firefighters. The city identified replacing five of its six stations as a priority several years ago, noting that they were built in the 1960s or ‘70s, and that they were overcrowded. Fire Station No. 1, which serves as the fire department’s headquarters, opened in 1993.

Stacks of equipment and furnishings of the former station awaited transport days before demolition of Station 4 began. (Submitted photo)

Station 4, which opened in September 1970, will be the second station to be replaced. Fire Station No. 3 on the east side of the city, south of Mall of America, opened in the summer of 2020. Station 4 is not the oldest in service, but it was the building most in need of replacement due to its deteriorating condition, according to Fire Chief Ulie Seal.

The new Station 4 will be a two-story structure that includes a partial basement. At more than 25,000 square feet, it will include three vehicle bays, office space, a training room, living accommodations and health and safety amenities for firefighters. The former station lacked such amenities as it provided less than 5,000 square feet of space.

To provide continuous fire coverage for the area serviced by Station 4, the fire department is staffing stations 1 and 6 with 24-hour, three-person duty crews to provide adequate response time to the area.

When the city replaced Station 3, it was built down the street rather than on the same site, which meant the station was never closed during construction. Bloomington’s six stations are strategically located across the city, and there was no available land for relocating Station 4 within close proximity of its 84th Street location. Closing a station for redevelopment of the site necessitates the addition of a 24-hour duty crew to maintain adequate response times to calls in that area, Seal explained.

Construction materials will be stored across the street at the Wanda Miller Pond site, and construction crews will park nearby at St. Stephen Lutheran Church. It is anticipated that construction of a new fire station will take approximately one year. During construction the sidewalk in front of the fire station will be closed.

The Bloomington City Council approved bids totaling $8.98 million for contracts associated with the station’s construction during its Feb. 7 meeting.

With three stations awaiting replacement, Seal expects that Station No. 2, at 10601 Xerxes Ave., will be the next to be replaced. Built in 1968, the earliest that construction on its replacement could start is likely 2025, Seal noted.

Information about the new fire station is available online at tinyurl.com/newstation4.

