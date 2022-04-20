Kelii is ready to break into the coaching ranks after Sheryl Raithel steps down after 22 years
After two decades of coaching Kennedy girls lacrosse, former coach Sheryl Raithel will not roam practices and the sideline in 2022.
The longtime physical education teacher at the school retired after the 2021 season, making way for coach Kiana Kelii, a 2014 Jefferson High grad with extensive college and international-level experience.
Kelii is well aware of the legacy Raithel leaves behind and embraces the opportunity having accepted the role in February.
“Everything has been extremely fast-moving,” Kelii said. “I know I have these massive shoes to fill left by Coach Raithel but this is a really good space for me to come into, fresh out of college with different experiences I can translate to the team.”
Kelii organized preseason practices with Team 36 Lacrosse through co-founder and director Katie Polson-McCannon, who was Kelii’s coach at Jefferson. Those seven sessions led to captains’ practice, three days of tryouts and two more days of practices before a highly successful scrimmage in Mankato on April 9.
The new coach was impressed by what she saw on the field in a 16-1 varsity win and 13-2 junior varsity win.
“I know it was very exciting for the coaches and the players to get results like that,” she said, heading into what was scheduled to be the season and Metro West Conference opener against fifth-ranked Chanhassen April 18.
Kelii was a four-year varsity team attack for the Jaguars before playing in college in Colorado. She started at Colorado State-Pueblo and took a year off from playing to coach at Cheyanne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs. Kelii returned to play at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs where she was the captain from 2016-17. She was recruited to play for a United States national college program team through USAAAI. They went on to play in a tournament in Australia, losing in the finals to the hosts.
After a 2-11 record last spring, Kennedy returns prolific playmakers in senior Susie Monson and junior Kaysawn Carlson, who accounted for 51 goals and 32 points in 19 games, respectively. Senior Sarah Conzemius added five goals and one assist in 11 games.
Senior attack Abby Arsenault and junior defense/attack Madeline Houtkooper are the other players back with points from last season as the team has a mix of experience in the game. Monson, Carlson and Conzemius will serve as captains.
Sophomore Eva Karjalahti is the only goalie listed on the roster but the team will mix in three different contributors.
“Almost all players will be asked to play different positions,” Kelii said, with Monson and Carlson anticipated to take the majority of the draws as possession is so important to the game. “There will be a lot of field time this year for everybody.”
Senior Ana Piquer Espejo is one of two foreign exchange students on the roster. With a background in handball, Kelii said her, “tenacious drive and skill is awesome to see.”
After several new players came out for the program in 2021, Kelii said the growth mindset remains in place to learn even more nuances of the game to mix in with those who have a deeper background in the sport.
She has very high expectations for the team with the support of longtime assistant coach Margaret Monson, who plans to step away from coaching at the end of the season.
“We have girls who have committed [to play in college] and others looking for a team-bonding experience so the skill levels are across the board, which is awesome because it forces me to create a space for those going on to college to grow while taking a step back to bring the new players up to speed – Lacrosse 101,” she said. “Everything has been about positivity between the teammates using a growth mindset to explain what we do to help teammates who aren’t familiar with terms or phrases we use and overall having fun with each other. Our team is so diverse, it will be a learning year for everybody.”
Emerging from the difficulties of the last two years due to the pandemic, Kelii knows the team will improve as the season moves along with only enough players to form a varsity and junior varsity roster instead of the typical third team. Her goal is to become more involved with Bloomington Lacrosse this summer to help build relationships to sustain two varsity programs in Bloomington.
