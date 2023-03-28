Minneapolis Sports Academy came together in January
Anyone looking for indoor batting and fielding space has a new spot to check on along 98th Street in Bloomington.
It’s been a busy start to 2023 for Minneapolis Sports Academy, literally growing from the ground up to 9,000 square feet.
The new space, known as Minneapolis Sports Academy and MBA Batting Cages and Field House is owned by four partners including Tim Erickson, James Kilibarda, Edward Warn, and Kevin Wihelmi who saw a need for more centrally-located indoor baseball, softball, soccer, and any other field sport to combat our long winters where playing on grass outside isn’t an option.
Since the opening weekend, several Twin Cities clubs checked out the new facility including St. Louis Park Little League, Burnsville Traveling Baseball, Eden Prairie Eagles, Minneapolis Millers baseball, Southwest High School baseball, Metro Baseball League baseball and softball academy, birthday parties, flag football and more.
“Bloomington is a central spot for all of us and after some research, we found this building,” Erickson said soon after opening in late January. “There are some indoor spaces but they are scattered around without something in the real heart of the city. Living in Minneapolis, coming to Bloomington is about as close as you can get, and the clubs that have indoor space generally squeeze out the general public.
The facility has a permanent shell net with movable nets inside that fit whatever the configuration is for batting cages/pitching lanes for up to eight cages in a space of 40x70 feet. They can open up the space to utilize the field turf for fielding practice or host soccer, lacrosse, or even flag football, whiffle ball, pickleball, dodgeball, or birthday parties.
Erickson said all four partners have kids playing baseball with the Minneapolis Millers baseball program and 612 Fastpitch, the Minneapolis fastpitch softball club.
“We’re passionate about youth sports and saw a need for something like this,” he said as they had a soft opening the first weekend with prices half of the typical cost to work out any of the initial issues. They partnered with Baseball 365, a Bloomington retail baseball store at the corner of 98th Street and Lyndale to host a demo bat day.
While they were able to find slightly used turf, Erickson says it is a bit longer than what other indoor spaces have.
The support from friends and family to help get the business off the ground has been heart-warming for Erickson and the ownership group. Social media posts showed how the owners and their friends and family rolled up their sleeves to get the place up and running quickly. Painting walls, installing fixtures and so much more went into getting this new business off the ground.
“We had all sorts of people helping from my dad and father-in-law helping and consulting us, our kids chipped in to help with paint, move stuff around, marking [batting cage] baseballs,” Erickson said. “It was a family affair and then we recruited friends to test it all out and more friends helped us roll out the 2,000 pounds of turf and help spread out another 1,000 pounds of sand to help us get the most out of the turf. It was an enormous undertaking and our landlord helped us hang the nets.”
They also have meeting spaces for board meetings or birthday parties.
It will typically be open to the public 3-10 p.m. during weekdays and expand the weekend hours to 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Walk-ins are available as space allows but it is best to reserve space through its website. Teams or organizations looking for space are encouraged to call or email to schedule times.
Through research, Erickson found the sweet spot for reservations is 90 minutes where teams can get a lot of work in. They have had organizations reserve the space for four-hour clinics and others are using the space to host tryouts.
Hosting birthday parties is another valuable opportunity for the community to utilize the space. “Feedback we have had is that the kids who come to parties here go home and tell their parents about them and then they host their birthdays here as well. They can play in the big open space which is perfect to also have a party room off to the side.”
The building is part of a thriving commercial/office area with converted buildings like Vertical Endeavors climbing gym, M1 Volleyball, and 9Mile Brewing Company, among others.
Into the spring, summer, and fall seasons, Erickson said the idea is to offer more camp opportunities and perhaps diversify the sports to include soccer and lacrosse. “We also want this space to be one for independent coaches to help grow their business and we have the space for them to do that,” Erickson said. “I’ve talked to a half dozen younger coaches about what we can offer and it’s super exciting to see other people wanting to help the kids grow and build confidence.
“We want to be part of the community and be used. We take pride in what we are doing and we know it will get beat up. We want to get as many people in and out.”
