Minneapolis Sports Academy came together in January

Anyone looking for indoor batting and fielding space has a new spot to check on along 98th Street in Bloomington.

Batting/pitching lanes

Minneapolis Sports Academy offers indoor turf space set up for softball and baseball pitching and hitting lanes near 35W in Bloomington.
Batting tees

Minneapolis Sports Academy offers indoor turf space set up for softball and baseball pitching and hitting lanes near 35W in Bloomington.
Getting the space ready

Tim Erickson, one of four owners of Minneapolis Sports Academy, utilized friends and family to help get the new indoor turf space up and running in early February.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments