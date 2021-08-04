Lenny Klevan Schmitz embraces new role after several volunteer positions throughout the city
After more than a decade of coming to Bloomington Ice Garden as a hockey parent, Lenny Klevan Schmitz was named general manager of the facility in April.
He follows a rather short line of rink managers since the original opening in the early 1970s, including Bob Carr who retired after 47 years working at BIG, the last six as general manager.
Klevan Schmitz’s first week on the job was Carr’s last, so the learning curve to absorb as much institutional knowledge as possible was steep, but not overwhelming.
“The building is 50 years old but the management and staff over the years have done a great job keeping it up,” Klevan Schmitz said.
Given the rink’s tenure as a mecca for all things hockey and figure skating – not only around the Twin Cities but also at the Midwest, national and international levels – Klevan Schmitz’s background makes this a good fit as the facility hits the half-century mark.
Through various volunteer positions, Klevan Schmitz is quite familiar with the city government and youth sports in Bloomington. In a professional capacity, he brings more than two decades of experience from his time with Three Rivers Park District plus Carver and Dakota counties.
Klevan Schmitz said his facility management experience helped prepare for this role. “I’ve managed ski hills, campgrounds, dealt with contracts and purchasing in Dakota County, and saw the financial side of local government.”
Along with that experience, a tremendous network of colleagues has also been invaluable. “That’s been hugely helpful – to be able to reach out and say ‘Hey, I’m trying to figure this out.’ It’s a good network to have.”
He served six years as a volunteer on the Parks, Arts, and Recreation Commission in Bloomington, including five years as chairperson.
“The Park Commission experience gives me a little bit of head’s up, knowing my way around city hall and the different departments to know who to turn to if we need some help, like who to talk with if we have a dead tree,” Klevan Schmitz said.
He also knows some of the history of the facility from experience with the Kraft Hockeyville award in 2017 and the Phase 1 reconstruction program which wrapped up early in 2020.
The busy season never stops
In his new role, Klevan Schmitz quickly realized there isn’t a downtime for the rink.
“From April to August there isn’t a hockey ‘off-season’,” Klevan Schmitz said. “We have hundreds of kids and groups through here from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. There isn’t a lot of downtime, which is great because not a lot of facilities operate with ice in all year, but the demand is there.”
A big challenge right now is to find enough employees to keep up with the demand, especially those able to drive ice resurfacers.
“Some staff work just fall, winter and spring but we lost some college students who graduated or moved on to different opportunities in their lives,” he said. “But what I tell people is this is the coolest job in town, especially when it’s 90-95 degrees outside.”
Another perk of working at the rink is the paid time off, even for part-time employees. “Not a lot of part-time jobs offer those perks,” he said.
Future projects
While the most recent round of renovations was completed over 18 months ago, planning is already in the works for the next steps to continue to bring the BIG further into the 21st century.
Planing and budgeting is underway to determine how many items on the rink’s staff wish list can be checked off. Klevan Schmitz said the target is to find support for $30 million, with $15 million from state bonding and a matching $15 million from the city.
“It’s a huge project and would cover many things, including some things that are needed to continue maintaining the building,” Klevan Schmitz said. The ice plant serving rinks 2 and 3 is 29 years old and uses R-22 refrigerant, which is being phased out and is harder and harder to find.
He said the roof above each rink also needs to be replaced, as it is starting to leak, “and affects the mechanics of the building at that point, dehumidification and electric systems need enhancement.”
Klevan Schmitz explained that the building was constructed in phases, starting with Rink 1, then Rink 2 and finally in 1993 Rink 3 was added as part of the Mighty Ducks program to expand hockey opportunities throughout the state.
“There wasn’t a big-picture plan when it came to designing and so we have concessions and restrooms on both ends,” he said. The idea would be to create a major concourse on the west side of the Ice Garden to have centralized restrooms, concessions and office space.
Inside each rink, the addition of an elevator would allow more handicap accessibility into the bleachers, instead of a single location on a raised ramp at the end of each rink, which was part of the 2020 project.
Another key for the renovation is at Rink 3, which would shrink the ice sheet from Olympic-sized to NHL-sized, allowing for bleachers on both sides of the ice and dedicated locker rooms, making it the primary hockey arena for the facility.
The concourse would be widened and the exterior renovated to relieve a crowded pinch point between rinks 1 and 2.
If the project moves ahead, at least two ice sheets would remain open at all times.
“We don’t have three to six months to shut down, but some areas would be opened and others closed, depending on how the project is moving,” Klevan Schmitz said.
To remedy the mechanical issues only, Klevan Schmitz said it would be in the range of $10 million to $12 million.
Another more immediate issue for Kleven-Klevan Schmitz is the current scheduling software, which needs to be replaced before Oct. 12 when Microsoft will end support for the computer program, which is widely used across ice rinks. “It’s out of our vendor’s control so we have been working to find a new solution,” he said .
The steady schedule at Bloomington Ice Garden continues right through August with three weekend hockey tournaments in addition to a figure skating program for the facility, which typically hosts 15-25 tournaments annually.
“It’s been busy with the Youth Hockey Hub’s The Show, which brought a lot of families into town, just not Canada because of the travel ban. The Show went Monday to Friday, so people were here for a week and in many cases, they turned it into a family vacation so this helps the entire area economically,” Klevan Schmitz said.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
Bloomington Ice Arena Manager Lenny Kleven-Klevan Schmitz has been on the job for three months but brings a wealth of knowledge with more than two decades of parks and rec work from Dakota County, Carver County and Three Rivers Park District. He’s also an active member of the Bloomington Girls Hockey Assocation and Bloomington Fastpitch Association serving various leadership capacities.
