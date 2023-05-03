most wanted comics-1
Thousands of comic books, organized by title, fill boxes inside Bloomington’s new comic book shop, Most Wanted Comics, while dozens of vintage comics prized by longtime collectors adorn the walls inside the store. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

For two decades, comic book stores across the country have typically handed out hundreds of free comic books on the first Saturday in May as a way to promote the longtime medium and attract new customers to the independent businesses that sell all things superhero, and more, from the past and present.

Bloomington hasn’t always had an outlet to disseminate those promotional comic books, but a new business that has thousands of comic books for sale – superhero and otherwise – will be participating in the nationwide Free Comic Book Day this weekend.

From its first film in the 1970s, “Star Wars” and its sequels have spawned countless action figures and associated toys and collectibles. Action figures featuring comic book and film characters, as well as other pop culture toys, can be found along with thousands of comic books at Bloomington’s new Most Wanted Comics. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

