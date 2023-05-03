From its first film in the 1970s, “Star Wars” and its sequels have spawned countless action figures and associated toys and collectibles. Action figures featuring comic book and film characters, as well as other pop culture toys, can be found along with thousands of comic books at Bloomington’s new Most Wanted Comics. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Thousands of comic books, organized by title, fill boxes inside Bloomington’s new comic book shop, Most Wanted Comics, while dozens of vintage comics prized by longtime collectors adorn the walls inside the store. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
For two decades, comic book stores across the country have typically handed out hundreds of free comic books on the first Saturday in May as a way to promote the longtime medium and attract new customers to the independent businesses that sell all things superhero, and more, from the past and present.
Bloomington hasn’t always had an outlet to disseminate those promotional comic books, but a new business that has thousands of comic books for sale – superhero and otherwise – will be participating in the nationwide Free Comic Book Day this weekend.
Most Wanted Comics opened at 9919 Lyndale Avenue in January, offering comics from the golden age of publishing to new titles featuring time-tested characters such as Spider-Man and Batman. The store has an extensive collection of back issues in its inventory spanning all eras of comic book history, according to store manager Kevin Denesen.
And the toys inspired by those comic books, as well as popular movie franchises such as “Star Wars” – Most Wanted Comics has plenty of them, too. From vintage action figures to today’s modern toys, the store carries a variety of characters and other collectibles inspired by comics and movies, Denesen said.
Most Wanted Comics is not a sports card collector’s paradise, but the store also carries packs of current products on the market, such as Topps baseball, Hoops basketball and Upper Deck hockey cards. There is also a selection of individual and graded player cards on hand, Denesen noted.
Denesen and store owner Kent Timm are experienced and well traveled industry veterans. Timm has traded in the comic book industry for more than 30 years, from working with local comic book shops in Bloomington and Richfield to traveling to major comic book shows as a vendor, including regional shows and destinations across the southern United States, according to Denesen.
Timm and Denesen have been fixtures of the local comic book scene for years, acquiring and selling collections through local shows and occasional sales they held at a former warehouse in St. Louis Park. Their Bloomington store provides a way to make that inventory available every week of the year, and provides an opportunity that remains important to many comic book collectors, Denesen noted.
Online sales can eliminate the need for a storefront, but a comic book shop still serves a valuable purpose. “We feel most comic and toy enthusiasts still like to view and hold an item in their hand when purchasing their ‘holy grail,’” Denesen explained.
A storefront also provides a way for Denesen and Timm to develop relationships with their local customers, whether the customer is a buyer or seller. “There’s a relationship built with customers and a community built,” Denesen said.
Most Wanted Comics deals primarily in yesterday’s comics. But there are dozens of titles published monthly, many by the biggest names in the industry: DC and Marvel. And there are many smaller publishing companies creating new characters and titles for today’s market, as well. Most Wanted carries a selection of new comics, primarily from the big two, but will also order copies of other current titles for customers looking to purchase them on an ongoing basis, according to Denesen.
The explosion of superheros in both television and film during the past decade has helped attract new readers to comic book shops such as Most Wanted. In some cases customers are looking for the latest adventures of characters, in some cases characters that have been re-imagined for new generations.
In other cases, customers are looking for the earliest appearances of the characters that have been adapted for the big screen. Most Wanted maintains a significant inventory of back issues featuring many of the popular characters in film and television, Denesen noted.
In addition to the new inventory filtering into the store each week, Most Wanted Comics features appearances by locally based comic book creators who will sign copies of the books they’ve drawn or written. Upcoming creators scheduled to visit Most Wanted include Frank Fosco, a “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” artist, on Saturday, May 20, and Kenneth Rocafort, an illustrator who has worked for both Marvel and DC, on Saturday, June 24.
The store is open Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
Free comic books are available, while supplies last, beginning Saturday, May 6. In conjunction with the free comics, there will be a storewide 10% off sale during Free Comic Book Day, as well as further discounts on select comics and toys.
