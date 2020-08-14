farmersmarket

It has been business as usual, for the most part, during local farmers markets this summer. A cloudy, but humid, morning did not deter market shoppers from donning masks Aug. 8 for the weekly Bloomington market at Bloomington Civic Plaza. The weekly market features a variety of local produce and homemade products from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Market information and updates are available online at tr.im/bfarmers. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

